The concept of manifestation is something you might have heard of in relation to the Law of Attraction. For instance, you can learn how to manifest love using the Law of Attraction, meaning, if you focus on something you want, surround it with positive energy, and truly believe it will happen, it will come into your life. Having the ability to manifest something amazing and huge like having "The One" finally enter your life may seem kind of out there. But according to psychics and experts, manifesting the love you want is very possible and surprisingly simple.

Like anything, if you believe in manifestation, great. If you don't, you don't. But you shouldn't write it off right away. "Manifestation for the non-believers out there is without a doubt something you should try at least once before surrendering the idea altogether," intuitive and tarot card reader, Jennifer Harry, tells Bustle. "The idea that you can materialise a thought, whether it is a positive or negative one, is an easy thing to do."

According to Harry, manifestation is just your way of asking the universe to "grant you permission" to acquire something. "If you want to manifest the love of your life, it’s best to open your mind and ask the cosmos exactly what you are looking for," she says.

It may seem surprisingly simple, but that's because it kind of is — or at least it's supposed to be. So here are some simple things you can do each day to manifest your ideal partner or relationship, according to experts.

1 Be Constantly Aware Of Opportunities Andrew Zaeh for Bustle If you want the universe to work in your favor, you also need to do your part. According to Harry, manifesting the love you want really depends on you and how open you are to receiving it. "Opportunities can occur immediately or it could take some time, this depends on how aware you are," she says. For instance, if your friends keep asking you to go out with them on a Friday night but you keep turning them down, you're limiting your opportunities. Maybe the universe is just waiting for you to say yes so it can introduce you to the love of your life, but you keep saying no. "This phenomenon works like magic," Harry says. "Just make sure your eyes are wide open and you observe everything that goes on." So always be present and be aware of the opportunities the universe throws your way.

2 Keep Away From The Negativity Trap Andrew Zaeh for Bustle As Harry says, manifesting doesn't have to be complicated. There are some really straightforward and pain-free ways to incorporate it into your everyday routine. One really great way to do it is to stay positive. "When you tell yourself that you are going to only have positive encounters with others every day, people will eventually start to see you in a different light," she says. But when you think negatively, "it is surprising what kinds of rejection will head your way." So try to remain positive as much as you can. After all, positive energy is infectious and can draw more people to you. It may get difficult sometimes, but the more you practice incorporating positive thoughts into your day, the better you will be at it.

3 Spend 10 To 20 Minutes A Day Getting To Know Yourself Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "Though this may seem counterintuitive, my advice toward manifesting your ideal relationship is to spend plenty of time really getting to know yourself first," Amanda Dobra Hope, holistic life coach and pre-marital counselor, tells Bustle. You can do that by writing in a journal, meditating, or standing in front of a mirror and asking yourself questions about how you feel and how your day is going. Once you really know and love yourself, it's much easier to attract the healthy, positive, and long-lasting relationship that you really want.

4 Be Clear About What You Really Want In A Partner Andrew Zaeh for Bustle If you want the universe to deliver your ideal partner, Pam Thomas, Chief Change Officer and Intuitive at What’s Within U, tells Bustle, you need to be really clear and specific on what kind of person you wish to attract. "It’s like going into a restaurant and placing an order," she says. "If you say to the waiter, 'I’ll have a meat dish with a side of vegetables,' you're leaving yourself wide open to being served cow tongue with a side of creamed spinach." Unless you're into that sort of thing, you probably won't be happy with what you get. So be specific. Ask yourself what your ideal partner and relationship really looks like to you. On the other hand, trying to manifest a specific person can be extremely challenging due to a number of factors outside of your control. Instead, it's better to ask for specific traits or qualities that you like about the other person. It opens you up to more opportunities.

5 Wear Something That Makes You Feel Powerful Andrew Zaeh for Bustle If you're ready to meet the love of your life, wear that one thing that makes you feel confident. It can wear a shirt in that special color that makes your feel good, or a symbol that has a special meaning to you. "When you wear those earrings, or shoes, or belt, or scarf, you're telling yourself and the universe you're ready, available and open to meeting your partner," Jess Bubbico, manifesting expert and mentor for Heart Centered Entrepreneurs, tells Bustle. Then, keep your mind open and ready to receive. "Many times, opportunities to meet a good person present themselves, but don't look the way we think they should," she says. "Be present to what you manifested and open to what it will look like when it arrives."

6 Do More Things That Create Positive Vibes Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Don't be stagnant. Your ideal partner isn't going to come any faster if you're just sitting around, waiting for them to show up. In fact, Rachel Christie, Law of Attraction Life Coach and Reiki Master, tells Bustle. "When we are vibrating in a space of needing someone or something, this lack energy actually pushes away what we desire." But if you want the universe to be on your side, it's all about trust and allowing it to work its magic. One way to do that is to keep moving forward. Keep doing things that make you feel fulfilled and happy. "Do things that help you create a positive vibe while you're waiting for that ideal person to be delivered," Thomas says. "Whatever creates that positive vibe and energy is going to be essential in attracting an ideal mate."

7 Give Thanks For All The Love You Already Have In Your Life Andrew Zaeh for Bustle You've probably heard how gratitude can help you feel more positive about your life and relationships. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that being being grateful and giving thanks can help attract your ideal partner to you. "Give thanks for all of the little signs that your ideal partner is getting closer and closer," Christie says. "Gratitude is one of the highest vibrating emotions we can connect to. When we feel gratitude for all that we do have already in our lives, our desires can flow to us much faster." Spending a few minutes each day writing in a gratitude journal is one really easy way to keep you on track.