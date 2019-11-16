How To Request Disney+ Movies & TV Shows If They're Missing From The List

Calling all Disney+ streamers: There’s a simple way to request Disney+ movies or TV shows not available on the platform. Upon its Nov. 12 launch, viewers have been swept up in a library of content filled with beloved classics like Lizzie McGuire, That’s So Raven, and The Even Stevens Movie, as well as new titles such as The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and the live-action Lady and the Tramp. However, not all Marvel films, for example, are on Disney+ due to licensing deals and distribution rights, while certain classics such as, say, Muppet Family Christmas, aren't included either.

Shortly after its launch, several reports have pointed out a seamless way to request movies and TV shows on Disney+. By simply going to the “Help” section on the streaming service’s “Edit Profiles” section, you can provide your own feedback for Disney+. Once you click on the “Request a film or show” option under the “What would you like to do?” drop-down section, you'll be able to manually input up to three Disney movies or TV show requests.

Several Twitter users such as Joshua Gillespie were able track down the feature, too. Shortly after Gillespie tweeted about the hack, other Twitter users followed suit and requested titles such as House of Mouse, The Proud Family, and the Star Wars Holiday Special.

For those with a craving for the nostalgic and an interest in the new, a monthly subscription for Disney+ costs $6.99 while a yearly subscription costs $69.99. And if you want to test it out before committing, the platform offers a free seven-day trial so you can watch all the Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars content to your heart's delight. There’s also a Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu bundle for a higher monthly price of $12.99.

While its launch brought a large library of content, certain highly-anticipated original titles won’t be available until the coming years. The Lizzie McGuire reboot, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Diary of a Female President, for example, will premiere in 2020, while WandaVision and Loki will premiere in 2021.