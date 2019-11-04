How To Use Crystals On 11/11, One Of The Luckiest Days Of 2019

The spiritual meaning of 11/11 in numerology represents divine connection, intuition, and our power to manifest abundance. But the number 11 isn't just a powerful number of opportunity when it pops up on the clock — it's also an extremely magical and lucky date that rolls around once a year on Nov. 11. The numerology of 11/11 opens a mystical energy portal that gives us the perfect chance to go inward and focus on our goals, dreams, and spiritual journeys, and working with crystals on 11/11 is a great way to enhance your rituals and make the most of the energy.

The gifts that 11/11 can give to us is, first and foremost, growth and evolution. It's a date that asks us to expand our consciousness and think about what sort of energy we'd like to invite into our lives. "11/11 is a really good day to think and reflect on the life you want to live, about the person that you want to be and the things that you want to achieve," advises psychic medium Nicole (Live the Light) Bowman, advisor on Keen.com, who spoke with Bustle. "It's a good day to sit and visualize that life, write your goals down, and draw up business plans."

And of course, along with our growth and evolution comes the power to actualize our dreams and manifest our goals. "In numerology, the number 1 is about achievement, about focus, about being number 1, about winning and getting it done," explains Bowman to Bustle. "And so 11/11, with all of those 1's in succession, shows that the energy of the universe is conspiring to help you achieve. It pretty much amplifies whatever it is you want to do, giving you a turbocharge to get it done."

That said, 11/11 is a time to get spiritual and manifest from a place of high vibes only. I hand-picked five of my favorite manifestation crystals that jive perfectly with the energy of 11/11, plus some tips on the best ways to use them in a simple crystal ritual. Choose from these crystals for manifesting on 11/11 and make your dreams come true.

Angel Aura Quartz

The brilliant rainbow iridescence of the angel aura quartz is created by heat-treating quartz with metals such as platinum or silver. And the rainbow isn't there for nothing — angel aura quartz is a happy, optimistic rainbow of a stone that helps connects you to white light and the joyful bliss of being interconnected with your spirit. As a date full of angel number energy, 11/11 is the perfect time to call on your angel guides and connect with cheerful angel energy with this quartz.

How to use it: Use angel aura quartz in a gratitude ritual on 11/11. Hold your crystal and allow yourself to get into a meditative state. "Meditating with this crystal allows one to enter a state of serenity and peace, purification and rest, and to go beyond the body to perceive and receive help from one’s angel guides," shared Crystal Vaults. Once you've connected, make a list of everything you're grateful for in your life, big or small. By acknowledging the abundance that's already in your life, you can help form a mindset that allows for more abundance!

Pyrite

Shiny and shimmery as gold itself, pyrite is the ultimate money-manifestation crystal — and given that 11/11 is a booming day for luck and opportunity when it comes to manifesting abundance, career growth, and finances, working with pyrite is a must-do. "Pyrite’s energy is empowering to the spirit, encouraging one to overcome fears and take action," shared Crystal Vaults. "It increases one’s will to accomplish whatever tasks one sets out to do, and can be used to bring one out of one’s shell, becoming more dynamic and confident."

How to use it: Create some pyrite abundance energy in your altar or workspace. Grab some cash, valuable jewelry pieces, and coins and put them in a pile on your home altar. Then, place your pyrite crystal atop the money and next to the other items representing financial abundance and value in a glittery little pile to help manifest abundance. Alternately, you could bring a pyrite crystal with you to work and place it on your desk, atop some cash or any documents that you're looking to bring some career-related success toward.

Labradorite

11/11 is believed to be the most magical day of 2019, so I'd be remiss to leave out arguably the most magical stone in the crystal universe: Labradorite. One look at the iridescent, shimmery, multi-colored reflective surface of this mystical stone and you'll be convinced of its regal and other-worldly power. "Labradorite crystal reminds us to keep it magical by linking us to the spirit world, a dimension where anything is possible," shared Energy Muse. "Whether it's an séance, astral projections, or daily meditation rituals, call on Labradorite crystal properties when you want to reach a deeper spiritual consciousness."

How to use it: 11/11 is a major day to connect with the great spirit, your ascended masters, and your angels, so try a labradorite healing ritual, combining it with smoky quartz or another grounding stone for earth energy. "Expand your spiritual awareness with a healing layout designed to access the magic of the Labradorite crystal stone," advised Energy Muse. "Hold a stone in each hand and feel your consciousness expanding while a piece of Smoky Quartz placed between the feet helps keep you firmly grounded to the Earth." Allow the labradorite to let your highest mind fly freely.

Spirit Quartz

One of my favorite crystals ever (and that's saying a lot!), spirit quartz energy feels as glittery and mystical as it looks — making it ideal for the inward spiritual journeying that we should make the most of come 11/11. "Its resonance is spiritually uplifting, radiating high-vibrational energy in all directions, and is a perfect ally in aligning the aura, chakras, meridians and the physical body, as well as carrying the gifts of Spirit out into the world," wrote Crystal Vaults of spirit quartz.

How to use it: Because 11/11 is a time of synchronicity, deep spiritual symbolism, and heightened intuition, it's a great day to do some dream work, and spirit quartz can help. "A stone of non-duality, Spirit Quartz perfectly blends and balances the energies of male and female, yin and yang, and enhances all metaphysical abilities," shared Crystal Vaults. "It facilitates transition between different brainwave states, heightening awareness and psychic perception, and encourages insightful dreams." Sleep with your spirit quartz next to you or under your pillow on the nights before and after Nov. 11. It will help facilitate symbolic and meaningful dreams. This is especially helpful if you have trouble meditating or connecting with your guides in your waking life!

Bismuth

Bismuth looks like something out of a mystical fantasy movie, and its metaphysical properties are as magical as it looks. "This element stimulates energy and vitality and can help you to achieve your goals," wrote Feel Crystals on its site. "It can be used to support transformation by aiding travel between the physical plane and realms of astral and spirit. It can also help with visualization while shamanic journeying." While bismuth grows naturally from the earth, most bismuth crystals available for purchase are grown in a lab — but they're still very powerful conduits of energy for visualization.

How to use it: Simply looking at a bismuth makes one feel like they're looking at a mystical, futuristic structure built on a tiny, alien planet — and that's no surprise, considering this crystal is beloved for its powers for shamanic and spiritual journeying, making it perfect for an 11/11 visualization. Make a list of the things you want to invite into your life, and make it concrete. Then hold your bismuth, and spend a solid 15 minutes visualizing exactly how it will feel, look, sounds, and sense to have your goals actualized.