How To Wear A Cape, Because The Royal Trend Works In More Ways Than One
There's something about capes. Their appeal could lie in the sense of regality that surrounds them. It could be the sheer number of ways you can style one. Or it could simply be how much fun they are to wear. With A-listers and royals alike all donning the flowing looks in the past week, it's time to figure out how to wear a cape once and for all.
As Vogue reports, caped coats were all over the AW18 catwalks with animal print, leather, and fluffy numbers all being given the sleeveless treatment. Celebrities seemed to take note. At the 2019 Oscars, capes were everywhere. Best Actress nominees Melissa McCarthy and Glenn Close wore one. (Close's golden Carolina Herrera design weighed a whopping 42 pounds, reports InStyle.) So did Maya Rudolph and Best Actress winner Olivia Colman — although hers was half cape, half train.
Meghan Markle adores them too. As Fashionista states, she has been seen in several in the past year. And during her recent tour of Morocco, the Duchess couldn't get enough of the look. She arrived in the country wearing a bright red Valentino dress complete with a small shoulder cape. The next evening, she stepped out in a dramatic Dior gown, swapping her subtle cape for a long flowing one.
Luckily, the high street has plenty of copycat designs. From dresses and jumpsuits to shirts and suits, here are some of the very best.
Seeing as we're in between seasons, you're going to need a coat for when the days and nights turn cold. But you don't want something that's too heavy. That's where a cape coat comes in. This & Other Stories trench is an affordable alternative to a high end design and will take you right to the end of spring. Available in UK size 4 to 14.
London-based duo Levi Palmer and Matthew Harding love a good shirt. For their AW17 collection, they transformed a simple rose pink button-up into a flowing cape. Wear it alone or over the top of a thin knit for the ultimate statement. Available in UK size 6 to 14.
Who knew capes were so versatile?