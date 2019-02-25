There's something about capes. Their appeal could lie in the sense of regality that surrounds them. It could be the sheer number of ways you can style one. Or it could simply be how much fun they are to wear. With A-listers and royals alike all donning the flowing looks in the past week, it's time to figure out how to wear a cape once and for all.

As Vogue reports, caped coats were all over the AW18 catwalks with animal print, leather, and fluffy numbers all being given the sleeveless treatment. Celebrities seemed to take note. At the 2019 Oscars, capes were everywhere. Best Actress nominees Melissa McCarthy and Glenn Close wore one. (Close's golden Carolina Herrera design weighed a whopping 42 pounds, reports InStyle.) So did Maya Rudolph and Best Actress winner Olivia Colman — although hers was half cape, half train.

Meghan Markle adores them too. As Fashionista states, she has been seen in several in the past year. And during her recent tour of Morocco, the Duchess couldn't get enough of the look. She arrived in the country wearing a bright red Valentino dress complete with a small shoulder cape. The next evening, she stepped out in a dramatic Dior gown, swapping her subtle cape for a long flowing one.

Luckily, the high street has plenty of copycat designs. From dresses and jumpsuits to shirts and suits, here are some of the very best.