One of the perks of being a sex and relationships writer is getting to try new sex toys. It's also a perk I take very seriously. There's no lengths I won't go to to make sure I've tried every sex toy that comes my way and multiple times — different angles, different positions, different places — you name it. I've done it all in the name of science and a deep love for my job, of course.

Since November 4 is National Sex Toy Day, it's the perfect time to reflect on what I've tried — and loved. Although the year isn't over yet, I've tried 43 sex toys since January. Of those toys, I've managed it narrow it down to nine that I can't (read: refuse) to live without.

It was these toys that produced the best orgasms in a limited amount of time, were easiest to use, and just felt good, from an ergonomic perspective. I don't like to take a lot of time to climax, because I want to climax multiple times consecutively. Not all toys can deliver such a thrill. From vibrators, to dildos, to anal beads, I've given every one an opportunity to woo me. Here are the nine that made the cut.

1 Satisfyer Pro Traveler Satifyer Pro Traveler $39.95 Satisfyer Buy On Satisfyer As someone who travels a lot, I loved this concept before I even got it in my hand. Then, when I got it in my hand, I loved it even more. Similar to the other Satisfyer products I've enjoyed in past, the Pro Traveler offers clitoral stimulation with pressure wave technology. As opposed to the feeling that you'd get with the direct contact of a vibrator, there is no contact between the toy and the clitoris, and the waves are far-reaching to stimulate not just the exterior part of the clitoris, but the interior too. Although I do love vibration directly against my clitoris, the wave technology offers a different sort of sensation. It almost feels like a hug. Satisfyer Pro Traveler is all about clitoral stimulation — but this one is in the palm of your hand. And, with its sleek cover, traveling with it is a breeze. No one would ever guess it's hours of clitoral stimulation fun.

2 Cinco Anal Beads Cinco Anal Beads $160 b-Vibe Buy On bVibe Back in June I wrote that the b-Vibe's Cinco Anal Beads were the best sex toy to try that month. I still stand by that and now I have them in my top nine list. No matter where you stand on anal play, beginner to seasoned, these anal beads are perfect. Of the beads I've tried, these stand out for a few reasons. First, the quality of the beads, as is the case with all b-Vibe's products, is evident the moment you open the box. Secondly, the shape, length, and tapering is a winning combination. The beads are not quite a perfect circle and the tapering is subtle enough so you don't have to fear inserting them or quickly pulling them out when you orgasm. As for the length, for me, it was ideal. Literally. A centimeter in either direction would have thrown everything off. They also have a remote control, which a lot of anal beads don't have have. I loved that I could go into the other room and control the beads from there while my partner used them. It made for some fun and creative role-play. They're also great because anyone, no matter their gender or how they identify, can enjoy them. They bring equality to the bedroom which, at least for me, is an important factor.

3 Womanizer Premium Womanizer Premium $199 Womanizer Buy On Womanizer When the Womanizer Premium showed up at my door, I was blown away. It looks pretty intense even in its packaging. Having tried several Womanizer products and having (temporarily) misplaced my Womanizer Starlet for several months, it was great to have another one in my possession. What makes the Womanizer great is the Pleasure Air technology that's more of a suction than a vibration. Like the Satisfyer line of products, there isn't contact between the clitoris and the toy because the air does all the work. But while Satisfyer stimulates through a wave technology, Womanizer's pleasure air technology feels reminiscent of oral sex. What made the Premium different than the other Womanizer products I've tried so far is that the Premium did all the work. The shape and size made it more comfortable to hold, then the "autopilot" feature takes over and changes rhythm and intensity based on what you want. It actually senses what you need to deliver an orgasm. It sounds a little too good to be true, I know, but that's just how it works. If I were a scientist, I'd be able to explain the why and how of it, but all I can say is that it's phenomenal. It even replaced the Womenizer 2GO that I loved last summer so much on my favorites list.

4 Pom Pom $95 Dame Products Buy On Dame Products This year was the year I declared Pom my favorite sex toy ever. Pom's shape and size makes it a perfect fit for my hand, as if it were made to be in my hand forever. While I prefer my clitoris to be stimulated above all else, the shape of Pom allows for stimulating the entire vulva so it feels like you're sort of making your way up to the sweet spot — like foreplay. As much as I love to orgasm as fast as possible, with Pom I don't mind taking my time. I know the orgasm is going to be worth the wait, thanks to its magical ridge that comes to a point, so I enjoy stimulating everything else first.

5 Sweet Vibrations Pixie Pixie $39.99 Sweet Vibrations Buy On Sweet Vbes As relative newbies to the sex toy scene (they launched in 2017), Sweet Vibrations already have three toys out, with another one, tuLips, launching on November 1. But my favorite of their products and one of my favorites of the year is the Pixie. What I love about Pixie is the shape. While a vibration is a vibration, sometimes how that vibration is delivered makes all the difference — and that's definitely the case here. With its wings, Pixie vibrates on either side of the clitoris to give a different sensation than just a straight-on vibration. There's something about that vibration delivery that makes me climax very quickly, which is exactly how I like it most days. So I can do it again and again.

6 Satisfyer Partner Multifun 1 Satisfyer Partner Multifun 1 $49.95 Satisfyer Buy On Satisfyer The Satisfyer Partner Multifun 1 isn't just totally different for the brand Satisfyer, but totally different in regards to most products I've seen. You can use it solo, no matter your gender, or use it with a partner. Its flexibility allows to stimulate the clitoris and G-spot, if you're someone with a vulva, or a partner's testicles and penis. And, of course, we can't forget the perineum, anal play, and couples play. I stuck to stimulating my clitoris with its arms. Although the whole toy vibrates, the majority of the vibration is in those arms, but if you position it so the arms are against the clitoris, your vulva will enjoy just the right amount of stimulation at the same time. I'm currently on a sex and dating hiatus, but I can't wait to try this one with a partner once it's over, because I know this one is going to be a lot of fun with a buddy.

7 LELO Sona Cruise LELO SONA Cruise $99 LELO Buy On LELO I feel like I spent a good chunk of my life waiting for someone to send me something from LELO — and it finally happened with the release of SONA Cruise. The Cruise uses sonic waves to stimulate the clitoris and automatically adjusts, unleashing 20 percent more power when it's pressed harder against the body. As someone who is, admittedly lazy occasionally, I like that the Cruise took over for me. But, more than anything, what really won me over was the unleashing of that 20 percent more power. Without having to adjust anything, you can feel the difference and not have to fumble with buttons to find the right amount of intensity. It's always nice when you can sit back and relax while someone or something does all the work. And because it uses sonic wave technology, it offers a different vibration than traditional vibrators, which means a different type of orgasm.

8 Doc Johnson iRoll Doc Johnson iRoll $203 Doc Jonson Buy On Doc Jonson I'm not going to lie: when the Doc Johnson iRoll came my way I let an audible gasp and said, "You've got to be f*cking kidding me." I mean, look at it! There's so much going on there; I wasn't even sure where to start. But I'm so glad I did. They definitely don't call it the iRoll for nothing — that rolling wheel of silicone "tongues," is a clitoris' best friend. While I'm not so much of a dildo fan, unless it's shaped to stimulate the G-spot, I found myself thoroughly enjoying the penetrative aspect of this toy because the clitoral stimulation felt so damn good. It was like being introduced to two things that don't seem like they go together, until you try them and realize they were meant for each other. I was also surprised that the "tongues" were so enjoyable. You see products like this and assume the concept is great in theory, but then wonder if it actually feels good. But I can verify that it feels good. Surprisingly good. If you enjoy the sort of lapping feeling of a tongue against your clitoris during oral sex, I suggest you give this one a try.