Nielsen says that air passengers in the U.S. have basic rights when they experience boarding denials due to overbooking. “Specifically, passengers are protected on domestic flights by U.S. national law, under which the maximum compensation amount is $1,350, and on European flights by the European law EC 261, under which the maximum compensation amount is $700,” he says.

For the former, U.S. travelers are entitled to compensation if denied boarding as a result of an overbooked flight, depending on the value of the ticket fare and ultimate delay in arrival to their final destination, Nielsen says. “If travelers find themselves in situations like that of Mayim Bialik, when she was denied boarding on a domestic flight and did not volunteer to give up her seat, they may be eligible for compensation, in addition to rerouting to their destination on an alternate flight.”

As for EC 261, it covers travelers who are flying to Europe on an EU airline, or out of Europe on any airline, and travelers can claim compensation up to three years after a flight disruption, he says. And, in cases of denied boarding, a passenger may be eligible to claim up to $700 as long as they did not volunteer to give up their seat in exchange for vouchers or perks. “It’s important to note that travelers are not covered for flight disruptions caused by extraordinary circumstances out of the airline’s control, such as weather conditions or political unrest,” Nielsen says.

Ben Mutzabaugh, senior aviation editor at The Points Guy, agrees about making sure you get compensated fairly. “Know that you are entitled to compensation if you are involuntarily denied a seat on an overbooked flight,” he tells Bustle. “The amount slides with how long you’re delayed, but it tops out $1,350 if you ultimately arrive to your destination more than two hours later than originally scheduled for a domestic flight or four hours for an international one.”