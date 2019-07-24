Bustle

If Your Partner Doesn’t Like Kissing, Experts Say You Can Do These 7 Instead

By Kristine Fellizar
Shutterstock

Giving your partner a kiss is one of the easiest ways to show them love and affection. But despite how common it is, some people just don't like it. So what do you do if you find yourself with a partner who doesn't like kissing or making out?

First, it's important to recognize that everyone has their preferences. Even if kissing seems like the one of the most natural things a couple can do, some cultures don't recognize it as a thing. In fact, a 2015 study published by the American Anthropological Association found that 45% of North American cultures don't kiss, not even in a romantic or sexual way.

"The reasons someone might not be into making out can vary," Gigi Engle, certified sex coach and SKYN Condoms’ sex and intimacy expert, tells Bustle. "For some people, they just find it 'gross' or weird. For others, it just doesn't have the same 'pair bonding' or nurturing effect that is has for most people. Essentially, making out just isn't everyone's cup of tea and that's OK."

As long as you and your partner communicate and find ways around it, you should be fine. So here are some things you can do if your partner isn't into kissing, according to experts.