Anyone can be drawn to the idea of having a quick fling, but there are a few zodiac signs that might be more interested than others. A hookup, a whirlwind romance, a casual date — whatever you want to call it — they love when a relationship is fun and light. They also tend to value new experiences, making a fling even more appealing.

Of course, understanding why these signs are into flings means looking at several factors, including their ruling planets and where the Moon is on their chart, Dr. Elisa Robyn, PhD, an astrologer and astrology transitions consultant, tells Bustle. But it is possible to simplify it a bit.

For example, if a sign is ruled by Venus, who mythologically was the goddess of love, it makes sense that love and physical enjoyment would be important to them. If a sign is ruled by Mars, Robyn says, they might feel the need to keep moving forward. And if they happen to be a fire sign, they'll "need excitement and adventure to stay focused and interested in life."

That doesn't, however, mean they're only interested in flings. "[These signs are still] capable of long-term relationships," Robyn says, "but will then find an expression for these urges in another way," possibly by going on adventures with their partner, a friend, or alone as a way to keep things fresh. With that in mind, read on for the four zodiac signs most likely to be interested in having quick flings, according to astrologers.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle As a fire sign, Aries tends to have a lot of energy, and is thus always on the lookout for new experiences to keep themselves feeling excited and intrigued. This sign is also highly independent. "They love adventure and challenge," Robyn says, and sometimes that can mean going out and meeting new people, and having interesting experiences with them. And flings tend to be like that. Unlike long-term relationships, which can settle into a comfortable groove, flings are all about running around and having fun with someone new. This works well for Aries, since they can easily feel bored. Of course, Aries can have a long-term relationship if they want to. Instead of having flings they usually channel their energy into going on adventures or having fun with friends, Robyn says, which keeps them just as happy.

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle "Gemini is very social and they can easily fall into a friendly fling," Lisa Barretta, an astrologer and author of Conscious Ink, tells Bustle. They love nothing more than having interesting conversations, and even more so if it's with somebody they don't know. This is a sign that can sit in a bar for hours chatting and connecting, and possibly developing crushes as they go. Their ruling planet is Mercury, Barretta says, which is a very impersonal planet. While they can have strong feelings during a fling, it's also easy for them cut ties and move on. "Casual flings suit them," she says, which is why they might occasionally be drawn to this type of relationship.

3. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius is always up for an adventure, Barretta says. They don't like to feel blocked in or "stuck" anywhere for too long. As a result, flings are right up their alley, as it means having fun in the moment but also maintaining the freedom to move on. Their ruling planet is Jupiter, Barretta says, so they're an incredibly friendly and optimistic sign. These traits come in handy when chatting up potential partners, and intriguing new people as they go. If they do decide to settle into a more committed relationship, they can do so as long as they maintain their sense of independence, and schedule in plenty of adventure.