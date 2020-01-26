Though she's experienced hardships in the last few years, singer Demi Lovato is back and will be performing live for the first time since her 2018 hospitalization at this year's 2020 Grammy awards. She'll use the Grammy stage to release a brand new song off her forthcoming album. And with so many exciting things happening in her life, it's natural for fans to wonder if Lovato is dating anyone in 2020. But the singer is truly focusing on herself in 2020, and seems to be putting romantic relationships on the back burner.

In the past, Lovato has been linked with several different partners. Like in 2018, Lovato was rumored to be with designer Henry Levy after the two were spotted together in Los Angeles. But a mere four months later, the couple were apparently no more.

In fall 2019, the singer entered a brief flirtation with Bachelorette star Mike Johnson, with the two trading saucy comments across social media. The relationship moved IRL for a hot second in October, with Johnson telling the iHeart Radio podcast "Almost Famous," “We’ve gone on more than one date...I like her tattoos — we both have a lot of tattoos. Demi has more than me. And, uh, she kisses really well.”

But in November 2019, the singer confirmed she was dating 25 year-old model Austin Wilson by posting a (now deleted!) Instagram pic of the two together saying "My ❤️." Wilson reciprocated on his Insta with a similar picture and message (now also deleted). The relationship didn't last long though, as on December 21, her publicist confirmed their split to People. "She’s concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God,” a representative for the singer said.

With Lovato's Grammy comeback, new album about to drop, and fans eagerly awaiting to see what she's been working on, relationships appear to be the furthest thing from Lovato's mind in 2020.