Considering her seemingly impressive ability to keep details of her personal life private, if Zendaya is dating anyone continues to be a subject of interest among her fans. The Spider-Man actor’s fans have often linked her to several of her co-stars throughout the years — the most recent contender being her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi after they were spotted in Greece together on Aug. 30. At the moment, however, it appears as though the Euphoria star is single since she’s never publicly confirmed the dating rumors that have swirled around her.

In August, Zendaya and her Euphoria co-star Elordi were spotted taking in the sights at the Acropolis of Athens and frequenting a beach club in Greece. Fans of the show, which, by the way, won’t be eligible for Emmy nominations until next year, immediately took notice and wondering if the pair was dating. However, the speculation came to a halt when it became clear that Zendaya and Elordi were joined on the trip by her close friends Law Roach and Darnell Appling. It had appeared that the two are just good friends, since the cast has spoken at length about how close they've become while filming the HBO series and all.

“We were like a tight-knit family. We spent so many hours on set,” Elordi told The Hollywood Reporter in a June interview. Later that month, he praised Zendaya in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I'm a massive fan. So when I found out she was going to be on the show, I was pretty stoked,” he told ET in June. “She's brilliant, she's beautiful and she's a wonderful performer and she just captains the ship perfectly."

Prior to Elordi, Zendaya and her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland were romantically linked. Rumors about the two actors have been circulating since July 2017. However, in an August 2017 interview with Variety, Zendaya shut down all rumors of a romance. “We are friends,” she told Variety. “He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends.” A few months prior on Twitter, she even poked fun at the reports that the two were dating and going on vacations together. “Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years,” she tweeted on July 13, 2017. “hbu @TomHolland1996 ???”

In an interview with Vogue in June 2017, Zendaya revealed that she had been in a relationship for four years (between 2012 and 2016) with an unknown man wh is speculated to be fellow Disney star Trevor Jackson. “It was my first love. It wasn’t a good ending,” she told Vogue. Still, she was at a good place. “You know you’re OK in a breakup when your first thought is not, ‘What did I do wrong?’” she said. “It’s, ‘That was the dumbest decision of your life, and you’re going to regret it forever.’”

And right now, Zendaya's love life is being kept private.