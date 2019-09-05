He is not exactly the most popular person in Bachelor Nation, but there are some folks in Jed Wyatt's corner right now. And for that, he is grateful. As Us Weekly noted, Jed thanked Bachelorette fans who have shown him support in the wake of all of his drama in an Instagram Story that went up earlier this week. The former Bachelorette contestant’s note, which appeared on top of a photo of a sunset, read,

“Thankful for all the people who have been kind recently. You don’t go unnoticed. I love you guys.”

The Jed drama sure feels like something that happened a thousand years ago, doesn't it? Well, it was almost but not quite a thousand years ago: On July 30, fans learned Jed won Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. That same day, fans learned Jed was stripped of his title after Hannah found out he apparently wasn’t there for the right reasons. What do you know, that finale aired only a month and some change ago. Life sure comes at you fast in Bachelor Nation.

A lot has happened since Jed and Hannah's relationship imploded (*waves at Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid*), so a brief refresher for anyone might be fuzzy: Before the finale aired, Hannah (and the rest of the planet) saw a People article that whipped Bachelor Nation into a frenzy. In the piece, which came out in June 18, a woman named Haley Stevens claimed she and Jed were not only in a serious relationship while he was on the show, but he wanted to use the reality series to promote his music career. Now, the second part of that did not come as a total shock: Jed told Hannah in the middle of the season that he originally only joined the show because he believed it would be a good platform, but then added that he’d developed feelings for her.

The part about Haley, however, called for a post-engagement/pre-After the Final Rose sit-down. Hannah confronted Jed about it ahead of the season finale, but he attempted to downplay his and Haley's relationship. Hannah was less than convinced. She ultimately decided to call off their engagement.

The People article came out over a month before the After the Final Rose episode aired, which meant we had to wait a heck of a while to hear Hannah and Jed talk about their breakup with Chris Harrison in front of a live audience. The fandom grew restless and was itching to know if Hannah really ended up with a dude who seemingly had a serious girlfriend back home, but the key players would not spill the beans. A few weeks before After the Final Rose, Jed asked people to be respectful to everyone involved in the mess, noting that he could not share his side of the story just yet, but he would all in due time. At he concluded the note by writing, "I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved judgement until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then."

The guy sure has been catching a lot of flak lately, and it sounds like he's taking all the support he can get. A little kindness can go a long way in this dog food-eat-dog food world.