The most important step in any relationship is meeting your significant other's loved ones — and if they have children, there's even more pressure to get along with them. Luckily for one Hollywood romance, meeting the family couldn't have gone better, as Jessie J recently met boyfriend Channing Tatum's "lovely" daughter, 6-year-old Everly.

In an interview with the British newspaper The Times, the singer was asked if it had been "difficult" to meet Tatum's daughter with ex Jenna Dewan for the first time. "God no!" Jessie responded, according to People. "She’s just six and absolutely lovely." While things went swimmingly between Jessie and Everly when they first crossed paths, the singer did explain to The Times that she and Tatum — who began dating back in October — were feeling quite a bit of pressure at the very start of their romance.

“Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure," she revealed. "We’ve needed time to get to know each other. We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying…" And despite meeting his daughter, Jessie did admit during a radio interview earlier this week that the pair are still trying to take things slow and see how their new relationship unfolds.

"Just because he’s Channing Tatum everyone’s kind of sped us up in to this, like, 'are you getting married? Are you doing this?'" Jessie said on the Heart Breakfast show on Monday, June 10. "I mean, I've been in relationships for a lot longer than Chan and I have in the last four, five years but they're not famous so no one really cares. We're having a lovely time. And I'm very, very respectful of his situation and his [privacy]."

Still, the couple have slowly begun to share more and more about their relationship with the world on social media, beginning with Tatum's sweet birthday message to the singer back in March. "Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire," the Magic Mike star captioned a black-and-white photo of Jessie sitting in front of a sun-lit window. "You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby."

Shortly after the pair began dating, Tatum brought Everly to see Jessie's concert, according to E! News, which seemed to signal that the pair were serious about one another, even early on. The actor has often spoken about how important his daughter is to him, sharing sweet photos of her on his Instagram account, and explaining that he and his ex, Dewan, were committed to co-parenting Everly together.

Tatum and Dewan announced their separation in April 2018 after 8 years of marriage by releasing matching statements on their social media accounts. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," the couple explained in their statement.

"There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly," they wrote. And the pair have more than lived up to that dedication, even reuniting — and dressing up in Halloween costumes! — to take their daughter trick-or-treating in October.

It's clear that Everly is, and always will be, an incredibly important part of Tatum's life, so it's wonderful to hear that his new love is getting along so well with his daughter. And while they might still be taking things slow, it seems as if Jessie and Tatum's romance is getting more and more serious by the day.