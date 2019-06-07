Every swoon-worthy love story needs a romantic song to commemorate it, and now, the coolest couple in Hollywood has theirs. When the Jonas Brothers released their comeback album Happiness Begins on Friday, June 7, Joe Jonas confirmed "Hesitate" is about Sophie Turner, and the song reveals so much about how deeply in love the newlyweds are.

The Jonas Brothers first teased "Hesitate" back in April, when Nick described the track to Billboard as "Joe's love letter to Turner." When the album hit the Apple Music Store on Friday, the middle Jonas confirmed that he was inspired by his new wife to write the song, describing it as an "important" track in the album's Editor's Notes section. "I wrote it for my significant other, Sophie," Jonas explained, "and it's one of those love letters you write to your partner saying, 'I'll be there no matter what.'"

In the lyrics to "Hesitate," Jonas pays homage to the couple's cross-Atlantic romance, singing in the chorus that, "I thank the oceans for giving me you." And since Turner has often said that her romance with Jonas "saved my life," by encouraging her to prioritize her mental health, it seems even more romantic that the DNCE frontman also sings, "You saved me once and now I'll save you too / I won't hesitate for you."

