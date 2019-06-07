You could say the world is a "Sucker" for the relationship between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. If you weren't already shipping the couple based off their interactions in the video for the recent Jonas Brothers single, their impromptu Las Vegas wedding sealed the deal. To better relive all of your favorite moments from the duo, you can savor Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas' relationship timeline.

Since their ultra-relatable beginning (Joe Jonas slides into DMs?!), the Dark Phoenix actor and "Cool" crooner have been redefining what it means to be #CoupleGoals. As Turner's career closes one chapter with the ending of Game of Thrones, she's starting another alongside Jonas, who reunited with his brothers musically for the first time in six years. On the heels of their May 1 wedding after the Billboard Music Awards, Jonas and Turner are reportedly planning a second wedding celebration for the summer.

So, before the next Jonas wedding extravaganza (didn't Nick and Priyanka Chopra have so many weddings?), let's dive into this popular celeb couple's history. Where did rumors of Jonas and Turner begin? When did the couple get engaged? And most importantly, how can I use this as an opportunity to marvel again at the epic-ness that was Turner and Jonas's Elvis-approved nuptials? Let the walk of memories from Hollywood to the Vegas strip begin.

November 2016

Jonas and Turner were first publicly spotted getting cozy when they attended a Kings of Leon concert in the Netherlands at the MTV EMAs, per People. An onlooker told the outlet, "They were really close together. I didn't look very often because I was seated more in front of the room. The two or three times I was watching they were kissing. She was all smiley and he looked really sweet."

However, Turner told Harper's Bazaar U.K. in March 2019 that Jonas had made the ultimate millennial dating move to initiate the relationship. "We had a lot of mutual friends," she told the mag, "and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue." (Can you imagine?)

November 2016

Later that month, Nick Jonas posted an Instagram of a photograph from a wedding photo booth that included his older brother and Turner, indicating that she'd already hung out with the fam. People seemingly confirmed this when it reported that Turner and Jonas also spent Thanksgiving together. An Instagram photo of the couple and Nick was posted around the holidays as well.

December 2016

Jonas and Turner made several covert outings in December, which included The Daily Mail reporting and sharing photos that showed Turner introduced Jonas to her parents.

January 2017

It was all "New Year, New Relationship" for Jonas and Turner, when the actress made her romance 'gram official in January 2017. She posted a photo of Jonas holding a cigar on a boat with the caption, "Miami Daze." That month, Turner also sidestepped red carpet questions about Jonas before the Golden Globes. It didn't stop the duo from potentially packing on the PDA at HBO's Golden Globes after party.

February 2017

In a relatively low-key month, Jonas and Turner go on a hike and Jonas comments on a picture of Turner with a flame emoji. In March, the pair takes their love international with a trip to Paris.

May 2017

In May, they attended the Met Gala, although, they didn't walk the red carpet together, according to Teen Vogue. (Luckily, this would change for future Met Galas!) Nick also posted a photo of them at the after party and captioned it: "These two [heart emoji]." We stan a supportive sibling.

June 2017

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans got their first real taste of the couple's goofy side when Turner and Jonas high-kicked for paparazzi photos while walking around Los Angeles. DNCE's Cole Whittle joined in on the fun the very next day when all three were photographed.

July 2017

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

July brings several small developments for "Jophie," the name Turner realizes fans have branded the couple during a Marie Claire interview. The blossoming couple attends Comic-Con, where Turner told Entertainment Tonight that Jonas is "a good accessory." Future brother-in-law Nick attends the GoT premiere as well as Joe, as evidenced in a photo that includes all three.

September 2017

First comes love, then comes puppy for Jonas and Turner, who, according to Entertainment Tonight, adopted a dog together. Turner shared news of the new arrival, named Porky Basquiat, on Instagram with the caption, "Meet the newest addition to the krew."

October 2017

Puppy co-parenting must have gone smoothly. Because on October 15, Jonas and Turner announced their engagement via Instagram. "She said yes.," Jonas simply captioned a photo of their hands, where Turner's gorgeous ring is on full display.

April 2018

In April, Turner opened up for the first time about her recent engagement to Marie Claire, giving a feminist spin to her fairy tale. "I'm still like, Holy sh*t! I’m engaged,'" she told the outlet. "There's this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you. But I've always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life. It’s lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there’s a drive that comes with your career." Remind us why she didn't take the Throne again?

July 2018

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Turner and Jonas joined forces with Priyanka Chopra and Nick for Chopra's 36th birthday party. They also showed their love off at the U.S. Open. Clearly, the husband-and-wife to-be felt more comfortable flaunting their love with Turner even candidly posting a photo of Jonas with a camera captioned, "So Edgy."

August 2018

On the heels of Chopra and Nick's engagement, both Jonas and Turner shared their support for their future marriage. "Wow. First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I’m so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra . I love you both @nickjonas," Turner captioned a photo of the newly engaged pair.

October 2018

Jonas and Turner started off the month with a dreamy looking trip to Paris before practically breaking the Internet with a pair of iconic Halloween costume moments. At one party, Turner dressed as an elephant, while Jonas paid homage to his lady as Sansa Stark, the character Turner played on Game of Thrones.

But if that lewk wasn't legendary enough, Jonas and Turner donned Gomez and Morticia Adams costumes.

December 2018

Wedding season was upon the couple when they headed to Chopra and Nick's wedding on December 4 in India.

December 2018

Christmas was spent in England with a blend of both the Jonas and Turner families, which both stars posted about on Instagram.

January 2019

Jonas and Turner rang in 2019 with an enviable-looking ski trip. "With my love in the mountains," Turner captioned a photo of the couple looking fierce against a mountain backdrop. Later in the month, Jonas shared a sweet photo of his bride-to-be on the 'gram with the caption, "Lucky me." Aww.

February 2019

In February, the couple posted matching tributes to each other on Valentine's Day. Jonas even threw a 23rd birthday party for his fiancee to celebrate the holiday. "My Valentine gets a surprise birthday party because she’s the f*ck*ng best," Jonas captioned a series of photos from the day. And also, like, Britney Spears showed up?!

February 2019

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jonas and Turner also absolutely SLAYED the Vanity Fair Oscars party with Jonas posting a shot of the duo to Instagram, captioned, "I Win."

March 2019

JonasBrothersVEVO on YouTube

When the Jonas Brothers reunited with a bang in March, they did so with a single that paid tribute to each of the JoBro wives. When the video for "Sucker" dropped, Turner, Chopra, and Kevin's wife Danielle all made highly-giffable appearances. "They're back baby," Turner captioned an Instagram photo of the newly-rejoined group.

In late March, Turner graced the cover of Rolling Stone alongside GoT co-star Maisie Williams where she revealed she's as surprised as anyone to have been engaged at 21.

"I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life," Turner explained to the mag. "I think once you've found the right person, you just know. I feel like I'm much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I've lived enough life to know. I've met enough guys to know - I've met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28."

April 2019

On April 3, Jonas and Turner went to the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones. Jonas captioned a video of his fiancee, "Congratulations babe!" The actress posted her own hilarious photo of herself sandwiched between an iconic former co-star...

Plus, Jonas even name checks the hit HBO series in the Brothers' next single, "Cool."

May 2019

Finally, arguably the wedding of the century (Harry and Meghan, who?) happened right after the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, when the couple decided to spontaneously get hitched in a Vegas chapel. Elvis impersonator officiating? Check. Ring Pops over fine jewelry? Check. Diplo as de-facto videographer? You bet. While a second ceremony in France feels evident, in our eyes, this will always be the ultimate wedding ceremony.

May 2019

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

About a week after Elvis pronounced them husband and wife, the newlyweds headed to the Met Gala. They walked the carpet. We gawked in awe. End of story.

Turner also revealed in an interview with U.K.'s The Times that her and her new husband's journey to the altar wasn't always smooth sailing. Jonas and Turner once broke up, a mistake that was quickly reversed. "It was the worst day of our lives,” Turner told the outlet. "For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, 'Never mind.'"

The newlywed also disclosed that she "was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell. He (Jonas) was, like, 'I can't be with you until you love yourself, I can't see you love me more than you love yourself.' That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way."

Also, this photo happened, which feels like the perfect way to get you up to speed on all things Jophie.

Now that you've fully experienced this DM to husband and wife love story, it's time to find the Internet's next favorite celebrity couple. Is Frankie Jonas seeing anyone?