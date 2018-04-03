One thing almost everyone can probably agree upon is that the more movies featuring either John Krasinski and Ryan Gosling, the better. But why should we have to choose? It turns out that Krasinski keeps losing roles to Gosling, but what really needs to happen is a movie co-starring both actors. It turns out, the two often go head-to-head for roles, as Krasinski revealed in a recent interview with Vulture. "I can’t tell you how many times my agent has called me and said, ‘So Ryan Gosling got the part,'" The Office alum said. He quickly conceded, "That’s how it should go, by the way — he’s Ryan Gosling!" His diplomatic response sounds just like his beloved character Jim Halpert.

While Krasinski makes a valid point about Gosling deserving his many leading roles — most people would probably only argue that Gosling could be in more movies, considering how watchable he is — the actor totally deserves his own Gosling-esque roles. Krasinski has as high of a thirst-factor as Gosling, as the actor, who now stars in A Quiet Place alongside his wife Emily Blunt, made People's Sexiest Men Alive list back in 2006, along with Brad Pitt and George Clooney. And who could forget the time that Krasinski got incredibly ripped in 2016 for the Navy SEAL movie 13 Hours? Basically, the roles he did land wound up being a perfect fit, and he's proven himself as a big-screen star.

Seeing as both Krasinski and Gosling share the same likability, it makes sense that they often come out as the top choices for roles in movies. But Hollywood shouldn't force people to choose between them as leads in movies — let us have a Krasinski/Gosling co-starring movie already.

The evidence that Krasinski and Gosling could star in a movie together goes beyond the fact that they both can seriously rock a six pack. They each have an offbeat, subtle sense of humor that when featured alone delights audiences, but imagine them together. Gosling's role in Crazy, Stupid, Love might be one of the actor's funniest to date, and Krasinski totally shares the same sarcastic sense of humor. In fact, both Gosling and Krasinski have starred in roles alongside Steve Carell — for Gosling, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and Krasinski starred in The Office with Carell — so maybe the movie that needs to happen should also include the actor best known for playing Michael Scott.

Not only are Krasinski and Gosling paired in humor, but then also share reputations as being among Hollywood's most feminist men. In a recent interview with Playboy, Krasinski explained his take on #MeToo, and he proves that he understands the movement's underpinnings. "The sexual-harassment stuff is the disgusting by-product that is shaking people up and making people awake, but I hope we don’t stop there," the actor said. "I hope we have 50 percent women in the workplace in power positions. I think it’s a conversation about power more than anything else. To me, that’s what’s so palpably powerful," Krasinski added.

Krasinski sounds like he could have his own "Hey Girl" meme like Gosling. In fact, maybe the movie that the two co-star in could have a feminist message to it — Hollywood, are you listening?

Even if Gosling and Krasinski don't end up starring in a movie together, the latter still has a lot of his own roles he looks forward to playing, free from competition with Gosling. "I think I’m a realist about this business. If A Quiet Place works, it opens up more opportunities," Krasinski explained to Vulture. The actor already has an Amazon series called Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan in the works, so at least you know that you'll be seeing more of Krasinski in the future regardless of A Quiet Place's box-office turnout.

Still, it seems like all of the makings of a great feminist buddy comedy starring him and Gosling together exist, so it would be a waste of talent and opportunity for it not to happen.