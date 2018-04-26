Ever since Kanye West returned to Twitter, fans have been following the rapper's every word. What initially started as teasing not one, but two new albums segued into a string of political opinions that are more than a little divisive. Specifically, West posted that he "loves the way" Candace Owens thinks (Owens is a conservative media figure, known for criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement, among other controversial opinions). Not long after, West tweeted about supporting Donald Trump, even going as far as wearing a Make America Great Again hat and boasting that it was autographed. While his comments rightfully sparked public outcry, especially from communities adversely affected by Owens' rhetoric and Trump's policies, there is one byproduct that may help ease the uncomfortable nature of the onslaught of 'Ye updates: Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen's comments and tweets, seemingly designed to distract us from this whole thing.

While Kardashian and Teigen's husbands are embroiled in a public texting battle over the Trump tweets, they're effectively creating distractions with a series of playful responses. As their husbands are out in the Twittersphere spurring headline after headline, the known BFFs are keeping it casual and throwing some jokes out there. Their quips have all the signs of a well-played PR move, but after all of the twists and turns of this saga, I'll take it, especially after how exhausting the whole situation has become.

After West shared a screenshot from a text with Legend, who politely advised his friend to take others' opinions into account, things escalated on Thursday. Luckily, Teigen hopped in with some key comedic timing, writing, "@KimKardashian are we still doing dinner Friday or no lol." This comes just a little over a week after Kardashian jokingly quote-tweeted one of her husband's posts (below), and Teigen replied, "I have an air mattress here and I have been itching to bust it out if you need."

Their interactions are a much-needed escape from the frustrations so many of us feeling watching all of West's Twitter drama unfold. Especially when it feels like every single hour there's a new update. By this point, even Donald Trump himself has chimed in, along with his son, who quoted one of Kardashian's West tweets. It's enough to make anyone's head spin, but again, take a step back, breathe, and take a page out of Kim K and Teigen's books.

Of course, there's a limit to all the joking around — there are some serious elements to this story and it's more than reasonable that people are taking issue with West's tweets. As Legend pointed out via the now-public text, "So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump's policies cause, especially to people of color." And the "All Of Me" singer even followed that up by encouraging West to "Think freely. Think with empathy and context too."

I'm not suggesting you ignore the political context of this whole situation, or the consequences of West's words, but instead, we can all acknowledge that it's just a lot happening at once. And if messages like those from Teigen and Kardashian bring temporary reprieve, so be it. Take the humor where you can find it. That's exactly what Legend did when he realized West shared his tweet publicly and took the opportunity to plug his own single.

Even Teigen chimed in with a nod to her husband's partnership with the Google Pixel phone.

Among all of this sarcasm, it's also been made clear that while Kardashian knows when to joke around with West, she knows where to draw the line. After people were spinning West's stream of tweets as some sort of mental breakdown, the mom of three asked everyone to stop "throw[ing] in the mental health card." As she wrote, "Mental health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually."

You don't have to be Kardashian's biggest fan to take her statement seriously. West has had his share of struggles, but Kardashian's post suggests he's better now. Plus, making blanket assumptions about West's mental health doesn't exactly help the already unfair stigma surrounding mental illness.

So, here's the thing: West's tweets are definitely sparking debate and discussion. And they should. He's a public figure and saying things that are rightfully upsetting to fans, so this seemingly endless chatter is inevitable. But because his tweets are an undertaking to follow along with, it may be best for your own sake to allow yourself to focus elsewhere — like on Kardashian and Teigen's feeds — even if only for a moment. It's not an actual fix for any real issues, but it does offer a moment of temporary relief.