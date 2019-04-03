Khloé Kardashian's family has her back and hopes she has a positive future ahead. Kim Kardashian discussed Khloé and Tristan Thompson on Tuesday with Entertainment Tonight, and her comments speak volumes. For Kim, not only does she want her younger sister to be able to move forward, but she also wants the best for her.

After ET asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star what she hopes comes out of the recent scandal involving Khloé, Thompson, and Jordyn Woods, Kim said,

"I think there's always a time and a place for everything and I think boundaries are good, lessons are good, forgiveness is good. It's all good, but you really have to talk to the people that were more involved."

Based on her statement, it's clear that Kim hopes Khloé can find happiness and eventually maybe even forgiveness in her heart regarding the cheating rumors involving Thompson and Woods. It will understandably probably take Khloé awhile to do exactly that, but at least she has her family by her side during this difficult time and to help her along the way.

Back in February, TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked claimed that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian with Woods at a Los Angeles party. Not long after, Kardashian and Thompson's breakup was confirmed. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Woods, Kardashian, and Thompson for comment on the situation, but has not heard back.)

During a March 1 interview with Jada Pinkett Smith for Red Table Talk, Woods said she never shared "anything intimate" with Thompson and the two had never slept together. Woods also claimed the professional basketball player kissed her when she left his home. (Bustle previously reached out to Thompson's agent about Woods' Red Table Talk comments, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Like Kim told ET, she can't truly speak for her sister and what she's feeling right now, but it seems like Kim's trying to spread love and, of course, root for her family as much as possible. She echoed similar thoughts during an April 2018 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in which Kim discussed the first time Thompson was accused of cheating on Khloé. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Kardashian and Thompson in April 2018 about the cheating rumors, but did not receive a response.)

At the time, Kim told Ellen DeGeneres,

"We really were rooting for Khloé — and we still are. She's so strong, and she's doing the best that she can. It's a really sad situation all over. I kind of made this rule with my brother, if there's a baby involved, I'm not going to talk — I'm going to keep it cute, keep it classy, and not talk too bad. I'm going to try not to say anything so negative, 'cause one day True is going to see this and, you know, it's so messed up."

Well, that's exactly what Kim did during her recent chat with ET. Seeing as Khloé and Tristan have a daughter, True, together, it makes sense that everyone is making her a priority.

As for Khloé, on Feb. 26, she took to Twitter thanking everyone for their love and support through everything. She tweeted,

"Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another."

It's not surprising that the Kardashian-Jenners are trying to uplift Khloé as much as possible right now. They are always there for each other. Even Kris Jenner said so when she phoned into On Air With Ryan Seacrest on March 29. She told Ryan Seacrest,

"But, I think my kids make really good decisions and as challenging as some of these situations are, because they have one another and they try to make really good decisions, they’re going to come out the other side with a lot of clarity and honesty and do what they feel like is the right thing."

It probably makes Khloé feel good to know that she has complete support from her family and can lean on them whenever she needs to.