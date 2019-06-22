Mommy's little girl isn't quite so little anymore. Kim Kardashian's new Instagram selfie with North was a picture perfect look at just how quickly her daughter is growing up. "I still can’t believe my first born baby is 6," Kim captioned that June 22 photo in which the mother-daughter duo were all cuddled up while North also held on tightly to a stuffed unicorn.

Although Kim didn't include a geotag, the photo may have been taken in Costa Rica, where, according to People, she and husband Kanye West are on a tropical vacation with their three oldest children: North, Saint, 3, and 17-month-old Chicago. (The Wests are also parents to a 6-week-old son named Psalm.) The magazine also credited an unnamed insider as saying the family has "a lot of ocean and rainforest activities planned" and is filming the getaway for their E! reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

North officially turned 6 on June 15, and, true to form, her KKW Beauty mogul mom feted the occasion with both a touching social media tribute and larger than life bash. Sharing a carousel of photos with her first-born daughter, Kim captioned the post: "Happy Birthday my sweet girl! The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!"

As for the celebration, North had a Candy Land-themed birthday party, which she shared with her cousin Penelope (who will turn 7 on July 8). Held at Kourtney Kardashian's house, the party upped the ante on last year's unicorn-themed birthday party with the families transforming the backyard into a scene straight from the classic board game. Aside from an abundance of candy, of course, a Mister Softee ice cream truck was even on site for partygoers to enjoy as well.

All of the fanfare seemed pretty in line with some of the cousins' favorite activities. For North's 2017 Interview feature, Penelope, who Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick, asked her cousin several questions, including where or not they could have a baking party. North's response? "We can make rainbow princess cake!"

Given that they are so close in age, it comes as no surprise that the cousins have been tight practically from birth. "Thankful for our babies being besties," Kim captioned a November Instagram photo of the pair posing cheek to cheek.

Months later, Kim also shared a throwback Instagram photo of North and Penelope. "Look what I found," she captioned the shot of the girls. "They were so small."

This past April, Kim shared another adorable pic of herself with North, Penelope, and Kourtney, adding the caption: "Spring Break is over." While the fashion-forward cousins were both twinning in matching school uniforms, they added their own personal style twists, with North opting for Converse high-tops, and Penelope sporting a chic pair of loafers. Kourtney and Scott's girl's shoes were reportedly made by Gucci and retailed for almost $400.

Speaking of shoes, North recently attempted to borrow a pair of Kim's boots — to hilarious effect. "Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots." Kim joked in an April 24 tweet, along with some super cute pics of the closet raid going down.

With North growing up more quickly than Kim can believe, it likely won't be long before she actually will be able to borrow her mom's clothes and accessories. Until then, Kim's just living in the moment with her girl — and six never looked quite so sweet.