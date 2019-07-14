When it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, nearly every moment is an opportunity for Instagram gold. One such opportunity was captured and shared to the 'gram on Sunday, July 14 when Kim Kardashian posted a new photo of Saint and Psalm. Plus, the mother of four revealed her oldest son Saint, 3, actually requested the pic!

Alongside a photo of Saint holding his baby brother Psalm, 2 months, Kim wrote simply, "Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning." And the image certainly delivers on the adorable front. Both boys wear pajamas for a lazy Sunday of sorts, lounging side by side. Saint's sporting a blue set adorned with moons and stars, while a band-aid can be seen on his cheek. Baby Psalm is in all-white, holding up a little fist.

Saint could totally be a mini social media mogul in training, as his requested photo opp has already racked up over 2 million likes on Instagram. Plus, tons of Kim's friends and family couldn't resist commenting on the picture, which comes about a month after Saint and Psalm's last photo. In both, you can't help but notice the bond the brothers are already forming.

The boys' aunt, Kylie Jenner, weighed in on the latest cuteness, commenting, "ugh i love them," next to several heart-eye emojis. Model Winnie Harlow, who has recently been hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian, added, "He's so happy look at him holding his baby brother! Just what he wanted." Kim's pal Larsa Pippen chimed in, writing, "Love this bond." And it's kind of hard not to after checking out this sweetness overload.

Shortly after sharing the first photo of her fourth child Psalm, Kim shared a stunning black and white shot of Saint and Psalm captioned, "My boys," followed by two black hearts. In it, Saint is seen holding his baby brother's tiny face as he sleeps. Honestly, it's too innocent for this world.

Fans are fascinated each time Kim gives insight into the friendships between each of her kids. Last week, the entrepreneur shared a video of her two daughters North, 6 and Chicago, 18-months, indulging in a spa day, complete with hair styling. In the post, Chi carefully combs her older sister's hair with a toy brush. It was another rare look at the family dynamics in the Kardashian-West home. In fact, after Chicago was born in January 2018, she didn't post a solo pic of Chicago and North until February of the next year.

However, Kim introduced her youngest child to the world by comparing his looks to that of his sister Chicago's. On May 10, she tweeted, "He's here and he's perfect!" in the announcement of Psalm's birth. She tellingly added, "He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."

Whatever combo of her adorable kids Kim feels like sharing, you can bet the Internet will be watching, and liking away on the reality star's Instagram.