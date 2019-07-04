Whether you're hanging out by the pool or just enjoying your day off, the Fourth of July may just be summer's biggest holiday, and that almost means it has some of the season's biggest sales. Right, now the Kylie Cosmetics' Fourth of July sale will give you 20% off sitewide. Get ready to grab your credit card and do some shopping because there are lip kits to be had.

According to the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account, the brand's Fourth of July sale is back. This year, Kylie Jenner is offering 20% off her brand's entire site as well as up to 50% off select items like collaborations and special collections. Plus, Jenner is giving fans a bit more time to shop than just Independence Day. According to the post, the sale will run until July 5 at 11:59 pm PT. You've got over 24 hours to snag some of Jenner's most notable products for 20% off and some specially curated products for up to half off.

As for exceptions to the sale, there really aren't any. The only item that appears not to be included is her newly launched High Gloss Set which is still listed at full price. Other than that, there's so much to shop.

Another perk of the sale is that prices are already marked down for customers on the site. There will be no pesky math to figure out if you've had one too many red, white, and blue drinks before shopping. Plus, the discount is added as soon as you go to check out. There's no code to remember. All you have to do is shop.

With so many options to snag during the Kylie Cosmetics Fourth of July sale, where should you start? Here are a few options to consider.

1. KoKo Kollection Bundle

The KoKo Kollection is Jenner's most recent launch and collaboration, and it's included in the sale. If you love Jenner's sister Khloe Kardashian or are just feeling these pink and rose gold vibes, this set is perfect.

2. Mary Jo K Lip Kit

What's a Fourth of July beauty sale if you don't buy a red lipstick? Mary Jo K is one of Jenner's earliest lip kit colors, and this classic blue-toned red will look good on basically everyone.

3. Lips Makeup Bag

If you're a fan of Jenner and her makeup, you need a place to store it, right? The Kylie Cosmetics Lips Makeup Bag is on sale for half off.

4. OG Lip Trio

Jenner's makeup brand originally launched with just three lip kits. Now, she's selling them in a bundle. Got to love nostalgia, right?

5. Kybrow Kit

Another of Jenner's more recent launches are her Kybrow Kits. All of the shades in Jenner's brow range are 20% off during the sale.

If you want to shop the Kylie Cosmetics Fourth of July sale, head over to the brand's website now. With everything 20% off and some items up to half off their original price, these items may not last long.