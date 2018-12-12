Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. have a lot going on. They recently bought a house, they're expecting a baby, and their wedding is on the horizon. In fact, Arie and Lauren's wedding is just a month away, as the Bachelor Nation pair reminded fans with a set of sweet Instagram posts on Wednesday.

Lauren shared a photo of herself and Arie from a trip to New York City, and the two of them look super happy in the new photo. She captioned the image,

"A month from today we'll get to live out the day I've been picturing in my head everyday for the past year. Can't wait to call you my husband @ariejr xo."

Arie shared a similarly sentimental message for his fiancée, sharing a different photo of himself and Lauren from their shoot with New York-based photographer Natalia Fries. He wrote in his Instagram caption, "1 month from today I get to call you my wife ❤️."

The countdown until their wedding isn't the only update Arie and Lauren shared with fans this week. On the Instagram account they created for their upcoming child, Lauren shared that she's 15 weeks along in her pregnancy. Her bump isn't super visible yet, but fans still commented on the post with their guesses about the baby's sex.

Back in September, Arie and Lauren shared a photo of their wedding invitation, which states that they'll be tying the knot on January 12, 2019. And even though it's the dead of winter, their wedding will take on a tropical vibe. The Bachelor couple is getting married in Maui, Hawaii, at a venue called Haiku Mill.

And if Lauren recent bachelorette party is any indication, there could be a lot of familiar faces in attendance at their upcoming nuptials. Jacqueline, Jenna, Maquel, Seinne, and Marikh were all at the Vegas celebration, so they'll all probably be at the wedding, too.

The same can't be said of Becca, whom Arie notoriously broke up with on camera after proposing to her — but she's happily engaged to Garrett now, anyway. The Bachelorette star did say in May that she'd be happy to attend Arie's wedding, but it's not clear whether or not he and Lauren actually sent her an invitation. Still, despite all of the Bachelor drama, it looks like everything did work out for both of them in the end.

In addition to the photos on Instagram, Arie also marked the one-month mark ahead of his wedding with an essay for Today.com, published Wednesday. His essay shows how much he cares about Lauren, and it sounds like they're more than ready for the next chapter of their lives. Arie wrote,

"Life since the show has been a wild and fun ride, and Lauren hasn't left my side since. Right when the show finished airing, we went to Iceland and Spain, and those are some of the fondest memories I have from this year. We were finally out in public and exploring the world together. I would catch myself looking at her when she wouldn't see me and I would think to myself that being with her is the best decision I've ever made in my life."

Even though he made what he refers to as the "wrong decision" with his proposal to Becca, Arie definitely seems to have found his match in Lauren. It's clear from their new posts that these two can't wait to be married and to spend the rest of their lives with each other.