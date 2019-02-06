LVP may be the queen of diamonds, but her crown isn't all that's been heavy lately — and even she needs a break sometimes. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that she asked Bravo and RHOBH exec producer Andy Cohen for a season away from the hit reality TV show, following her brother Mark's tragic April 2018 death. As anyone who's seen the drama-filled RHOBH Season 9 trailer is well aware, however, that never came to fruition. Looking back, even Cohen expressed regrets, according to LVP.

“[Andy] said, 'You know, I think we should've given you a year off when you asked for it,’” Vanderpump revealed to ET. “He said, 'I don't think you were in a mental state where you were really prepared to deal with it,' it was very emotional … 'With hindsight, we probably should've given you the year off.’”

In addition to her crushing loss, Vanderpump had also reportedly been feuding with her RHOBH castmates. In the new season's trailer, LVP seems to have some text message receipts, displaying printouts of various screenshots. Cut to Dorit Kemsley noting that an unnamed party is a “little snake,” while Erika Girardi (AKA Erika Jayne) meanwhile says something is "not friendship, it's bullsh*t." Another scene shows LVP telling Kemsley she loves her, but when her costar asks how she can say that, LVP replies, “Well actually, I don’t.”

Adding fuel to rumors of discord: LVP stopped appearing in her cast mates' Instagram group photos and was noticeably absent from pal Camille Grammer's October wedding in Hawaii and a RHOBH cast trip to France with Kemsley, Girardi, as well as fellow 'wives Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, and Kyle Richards. For her part, Vanderpump teased to ET that you're "going to have to watch the show" to find out the full story, however.

“I wasn’t as prepared for combat as I should’ve been,” Vanderpump further shared with ET about her "tough year." Added the restaurateur:

“It hasn't been a good situation. I think this year, with where my mental state was — and I've been very honest about that, I struggled a lot, you know, after my brother's suicide. The first few months it was really difficult, and I was kind of searching for happiness, so, I think you know … when something really significant happens in your life, maybe it does change you, you know?”

Despite having "very supportive" fans, she also noted she's been through the ringer with her costars since appearing on the series since the franchise launched in 2010 — and has almost quit the show multiple times.

“After season four, I said I would never go back, but I did,” she explained to ET. “Season six, I think I said the same thing. I have a great relationship with Bravo, and a great relationship with the production company, so they kind of say, you know, come on.”

As for whether or not Vanderpump will return for RHOBH Season 10, the jury's still out. “I don’t know yet. We’re going to see how this season plays out,” Vanderpump, who noted she has "no idea if the show’s picked up" for Season 10, said during a Nov. 27 appearance on CBS' The Talk. "That’s like saying, ‘Am I invited to your Christmas party next year?’"

Fans will have to wait until the series returns on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET, to see exactly what went down, but here's hoping the party's not over for LVP.