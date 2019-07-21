These two musical powerhouses are undeniably in tune. After singer Sam Smith tweeted a wild dream he had, which involved another megastar musician, that artist reacted in the best way possible. Mariah Carey's response to Smith's dream about her proves that this high-profile pair totally belongs together. (Could the world even handle a collab between these two?)

It all started on Saturday, July 20, when the "Stay With Me" singer tweeted, "I had the best dream last night. I was at a Mariah Carey album launch with all my friends and she dedicated 'A no no' to me! Ugh! Dreams! Woke up in such a good mood @MariahCarey." "A No No," of course, is one of the bangers off Carey's 2018 album Caution. Clearly, Smith's a fan.

Shortly after, it became apparent that Carey is a supporter of Smith's as well. She retweeted Smith's tweeted and wrote back, "So.. am I the answer to 'How do you sleep?' I LOVE the song and I couldn't be happier than to be starring in your dreams, dahhling! @samsmith." The "Always Be My Baby" songstress gave a shout out to Smith's new single, "How Do You Sleep?" released earlier this week. And a shout out from Mimi is the stuff of dreams itself.

Smith appropriately reacted to Carey's social media love, expressing himself via approximately 10 sobbing emojis and the message, "thank you gorgeous xx I hope to see you soon!" As major as it is for Carey to direct a "dahhling" at you (and believe us, it is) when a star of Smith's caliber tweeted about Ms. M, he should've anticipated a killer response.

Carey has mastered the art of a viral social media moment. Earlier this month, she absolutely destroyed with her interpretation of the bottle cap challenge. Carey's bottle cap challenge utilized her other-worldly vocal range in order to remove the cap with the sheer sound of her voice alone.

When it came time for her to weigh in on the #10YearChallengeMeme, the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" legend tweeted two identical photos of herself side by side. She captioned them, "I don't get this 10 year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge," followed by the shrugging emoji. "*Picture taken at some point prior to today." In case you hadn't already heard, "FaceApp is not something I acknowledge," has also been Carey's response to the latest trend to take the zeitgeist captive.

Even the superstar's hot takes on Twitter, such as the time Carey boldly declared brunch was over, gain traction on the internet. While Carey may declare, "I don't know her," to potentially categorize (or shade) fellow pop stars, Twitter collectively always recognizes Carey's game with 250 characters. Couple that with Smith's habit of drunk tweeting, and this was assured to be a 10/10 Twitter interaction.

Luckily, neither of these two iconic voices disappointed. As long as Smith has music-influenced dreams, Carey will positively encourage them. And so on, until their direly-needed duet enters our lives. We'll be waiting.