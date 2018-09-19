According to a report from Variety published on Sept. 19, Maroon 5 will perform at the 2019 Super Bowl Halftime show. Bustle has reached out to a rep for the band, but did not receive an immediate response. CBS (the network that will be airing the event) pointed to NFL PR agent, Brian McCarthy, in regards to the speculation.

In a statement on Twitter, McCarthy wrote,

"It's a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show. We are continuing to work with @pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show."

This would be a first for the Adam Levine-fronted pop group, but it's not the first time rumors of this nature have floated around. Back in 2015, E! News reported that the band was the running to perform during Super Bowl 50 in 2016. At the time, the outlet also alleged that both Coldplay and Bruno Mars — who had only just starred in the 2014 Halftime show alongside special guests, The Red Hot Chili Peppers — were in the running as well.

Mars would also end up joining Coldplay alongside special guest Beyonce for the event in 2016. All this to say that E! had good luck predicting past headliners, so perhaps now is the time Maroon 5 will finally get their turn in the massive, Super Bowl spotlight.

Maroon 5 released their last album, Red Pill, Blues Pill, back in November 2017. Since then, they've been on tour in support of that album, and it appears as if they've got a little bit of free time during January and February 2019, according to Maroon 5's website.

So, what might a Maroon 5 Super Bowl set list look like, you wonder? Well, in a perfect world, it would at least include their latest single, "Girls Like You." A remixed version of the track — in addition to an accompanying music video — was released in May 2018, and featured the fiery, Bronx-born rapper, Cardi B.

Shortly after the birth of her daughter Kulture, Cardi was forced to drop out of Bruno Mars' 24K Magic World tour. The star was set to be the opener for Mars on a string of dates in the fall, but revealed in an Instagram post on July 26 that she'd "underestimated this whole mommy thing."

Maroon5VEVO on YouTube

2018 has been a huge year for Cardi B, but she's only performed once since Kulture was born. The rapper joined her husband Offset (of Migos) on-stage at Madison Square Garden for the track, "Motorsport," but the entirety of her guest spot barely even lasted 90 seconds.

By the time the 2019 Super Bowl rolls around, though, Kulture will be more than six months old. Not only that, but Cardi will probably have had plenty of time to rest up from the whole "mommy thing," and will (hopefully) have the energy to sneak in a few pre-performance practices. If Maroon 5 does end up headlining the Halftime show this coming February, it seems like a surprise appearance from Cardi B during "Girls Like You" would straight-up knock fans' socks off.