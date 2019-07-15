No, Black Friday isn't coming soon, but there's another shopping-based holiday that is making beauty fans very happy. Amazon's Prime Day is on happening now, and the deals are looking so good. In fact, Maybelline's Amazon Prime Day deal includes a brand new $70 Glow Getter kit for just $35. If you hadn't been planning to shop during Prime Day, the Maybelline deals may change your mind.

If you've never shopped Amazon Prime Day in the past, the event is the online retailer's annual shopping holiday. The day began back in 2015 when Amazon celebrated its 20th anniversary, and it has continued on ever since. Essentially, it's a day designed for customers who have Amazon Prime to score some major deals on the retailer's biggest products including the category of beauty.

In 2019, Amazon Prime Day falls today and tomorrow, July 15 and 16, and if you're a beauty lover, you likely heard about the event beforehand since its the day that Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories pre-order went live as well. However, even if you are the world's biggest Gaga fan, don't discount other brands. There's still a lot to be had for Prime Day.

This year, Maybelline's Amazon Prime Deals are totally worth checking out.

According to the brand, Maybelline is offering its brand new Glow Getting kit for $35 during Amazon Prime Day. The kit typically retails for $50 on Amazon, but it's actually a $70 value. This means that for Prime Day, you're getting half off the retail value of the glowy set of products.

As for what's inside, fans of the brand will be getting the brand's Snapscara Mascara, SuperStay 24 Hour Lip Color, City Mini Eyeshadow Palette, Lasting Drama Waterproof Gel Pencil, three makeup brushes, and the brand's cult favorite Master Chrome Metallic Highlight.

Sounds pretty great, right?

The Glow Getting Kit isn't the only offering from Maybelline during Prime day, though. The brand is also giving fans four different Summer Fundles (get it, like bundles) during the event for half off their typical retail price.

The Fundles all include different product options including the brand's Baby Lips Lip Balm, the Master Chrome Highlighter, and SuperStay Matte ink lipstick. However, on top of the different products in each bundle, the kits also come with either sunglasses, a beach tote, a tote, or an adult coloring book inside.

Finally, Maybelline has two-for-one value kits where you can snag two of your favorite products for the price of one. These doubled products are 30% off for Prime Day and include Maybelline's Snapscara, Falsies Mascara, Great Lash, SuperStay Matte Ink Lipstick, Baby Lips Dr. Rescue Balm, Master Fix Setting + Perfecting Loose Powder, Dream Pure BB Cream, and Master Chrome Metallic Highlight.

If you've been looking to restock some of your Maybelline favorites or try out some of the brand's cult classic products, Amazon Prime Day may just be the best chance to do so. With half off the Glow Getter Kit and Fundles as well as duos for 30% off, Maybelline's Prime Deals are totally worth shopping.