Meghan Markle went on her very first solo royal outing with the Queen last week. It's a huge deal, and the pictures give the sense there is a natural ease between them. It looks like she performed admirably, with the duo opening a bridge, attending theatre performances, and having lunch. Meghan also joined the Queen on the royal train to get there, and it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex is keen to learn from the Queen. But looking closely, it looks like Meghan Markle and Princess Diana are connected too, as the Duchess of Sussex appears to look to Prince Harry's mother for inspiration on how to carry out her royal role.

Evidence of royal training is apparent, with Meghan conducting herself with a natural ease and confidence, and notably in a way that suggests she has been advised by officials. For example, she's been seen wearing nude tights, which she never used to do. She also looks to be excellent at greeting well-wishers and stakeholders. Princess Diana also took on many similar traits when she started performing royal duties, and it would seem that Meghan is now following in the late Princess Diana's footsteps, holding and conducting herself in a similar way. Interestingly, many of these behaviours have also found an echo in the Duchess of Cambridge too. All three are smart, beautiful, and iconic, so here I've looked at the ways Meghan followed Diana's lead on her first outing.

1 Wearing Neutral Colours MARTIN CLEAVER/AP/REX/Shutterstock Diana may have wowed in bold colours at evening events, but when it came to royal commitments where the Queen was present, she was often seen in creams and blushes. This may have been to respectfully give the limelight to the Queen, who favours loud, block colours. Meghan has done the same, wearing nude Givenchy today and recently wearing blush Carolina Herrera, to Trooping the Colour. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2 The Small Handbag Mike Forster/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock This may not sound like a big deal, but Meghan has historically been partial to the cross-body bag, or no bag at all. But clutch bags, with or without a small strap, are an excellent way to avoid having awkward hands with nothing to do, as Diana and now Meghan know. Expect to see more of these on future royal engagements. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

3 The Meet & Greet Mike Forster/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock Not for nothing was Diana known known as the People's Princess, and Meghan seems to be following in her footsteps. Diana was known to be courteous to all and make time for everyone, and Meghan has real time for the fans, greeting and chatting with them in an informal way that's reminiscent of the late Princess of Wales. Many lined the streets of Chester, and Meghan clearly did a great job. Anthony Devlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

4 The British Designer Mark Reinstein/REX/Shutterstock Yes, Givenchy is a French brand, but it's helmed by British designer Clare Waight Keller, who Meghan also worked with on her wedding dress. She's also worn Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney, as well as lesser known Scottish brand Strathberry. Showcasing a British designer in front of the world's media is what Princess Diana often did, too — one of her favourites was Catherine Walker, which she's wearing above. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

5 The Royal Stance JOHN SHELLEY/REX/Shutterstock Royal training is thorough, including everything from social media to selfie rules, according to CNBC. It stands to reason that both Diana and Meghan learned to, or were taught, to stand in an certain way. Meghan has her legs apart in a formal, slightly wide-legged, feminine yet powerful stance, as Diana did. The Queen stands in the same way, too. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

6 The Duchess Slant POWELL/TIMES/REX/Shutterstock A lot has already been written about the "Duchess slant," which is the signature seated pose adapted by Princess of Diana, the Duchess of Cambridge, and now the Duchess of Sussex. “Typically the ‘Duchess slant’ is used when a lady has to sit for an extended amount of time while keeping poise and posture,” royal etiquette expert Myka Meier told People in February 2018. Meghan deployed the pose when she sat next to The Queen on stage in Chester. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images