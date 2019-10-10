Outdoor lovers, get ready. There's a new shoe coming your way that'll combine one of footwear's biggest trends, two major brands, and chic design. Merrell and Outdoor Voices have teamed up to create your perfect hiking boot, giving your dad's favorite gear a stylish update.

If you aren't familiar with Merrell, the outdoor sportswear company is responsible for what are often cited as the most comfortable hiking boots in America. In fact, the Merrell Moab's full name is the Mother of All Boots, and this footwear lives up to it.

The Moab has been listed as a top boot in outlets like Travel + Leisure and by retailers such as REI. With its ability to keep out water and moisture, the comfortable insole, and additional arch support, there's no mystery as to why the Moab take up four of the five best-seller spots on the Merrell website. Now, the boot is getting a makeover thanks to Outdoor Voices.

The two brands have come together to launch new versions of the Moab, one in women's and one in men's. The boot will have brand new color ways — Galapagos for men, Taro for women — and will launch on the Outdoor Voices website Oct. 15 and the Merrell website on Oct. 29.

Courtesy of Merrell x Outdoor Voices

Both boots will retail for $130 placing them in the same price range as the usual Merrell Moab, and the same great qualities in the original boots will still be found in the collaboration. The Outdoor Voices x Merrell Moab feature breathable mesh, shock absorbing cushion that also helps to created added stability, and if you're a fan of OV, the brand's logo will appear in reflective font on the back of the boot.

Courtesy of Merrell x Outdoor Voices

For those who know Outdoor Voices as a predominantly activewear-based brand, you may have missed one of the label's biggest launches from last year. In Oct. 2018, Tyler Haney's brand launched a line of fleece pieces called OV Outdoors. The cold-weather pieces were meant to keep OV loyalist "doing stuff" outdoors even when the temperatures drop. Now, with the collaboration with Merrell and the Moab 2, Outdoor Voices has reintroduced the line with the return of the MegaFleece meaning that OV Outdoors is taking care of your fall and winter outdoor needs from head to toe.

Courtesy of Merrell x Outdoor Voices

While Merrell x Outdoor Voices brings a stylish way to enjoy the outdoors, the new Moabs are also in on a trend. The mom jeans of yesterday (but also still today because mom jeans forever) have been joined by dad sneakers and grandpa shoes.

It's difficult to look through IG style influencers' feeds without seeing a chunky '90s-era sneaker. Even celebrities like Tan France have gotten on board with the trend, and there's been an update. Brand Hushpuppies is bringing back the grandpa shoe with its Power Walkers collection. The metallic, velcro footwear is reminiscent of old-school orthopedic styles, and they're the pinnacle of comfort and style.

Now, the Merrell x Outdoor Voices collaboration is serving the same sort of hiking dad realness with their boots.

Courtesy of Merrell x Outdoor Voices

Whether you hike, chill outdoors during the cooler months, or just can't resist a trend, the Merrell x Outdoor Voices boots could just be your next must-have fall essential.