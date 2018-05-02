As she continues to make strides in her career, Mindy Kaling's Four Weddings and a Funeral television series is just the latest of her many projects that is going to have fans on the edge of their seats. The TV adaptation of the romantic comedy, which is inspired by the Academy Award-nominated 1994 film of the same name that starred Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell, will reportedly be written by Kaling and Mindy Project showrunner Matt Warburton, according to USA Today on Wednesday, May 2. The narrative which, according to a description from Hulu's website, is said to "follow a group of friends as their lives intersect through five events," is, if nothing else, going to give '90s fans major nostalgia as it puts its own spin on the nearly 25-year-old classic — and it will be much more diverse than the original.

While Kaling has seemingly had a lot on her plate in recent months, the new series is a hallmark moment as it marks a reunion between the actor and the Hulu on-demand service. The Mindy Project was streamed on the platform for three additional seasons after being cancelled on the Fox Network. The show ultimately ended last November after six seasons in total.

Hulu's head of content, Craig Erwich, spoke highly of Kaling during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter and alluded to the prospect of doing more business with the 38-year-old actor in the future. Per THR, Erwich explained, “Mindy embodies Hulu. She’s funny, she’s highly intelligent, she’s confident and stylish. She’s somebody that we really want to be in business with.”

Kaling pledged her allegiance to the streaming network at Hulu’s upfront presentation at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, May 2. When speaking of her new series with Hulu during the sit down, Kaling didn't offer many details other than the revelation that she would be casting a largely diverse group of characters. She explained,

“I’m talking Pakistani people, I’m talking black people, I’m talking a couple old people but not too many. And don’t worry everyone, there will still be plenty of white people.”

Despite being the first woman of color to create, executive produce, and star in her own TV sitcom with The Mindy Project, Kaling was once the subject of criticism due to what some viewers felt was a lack of diversity on the series. Although those issues threatened to plague Kaling's reputation and mar her accomplishments, she has continued to remain a champion of diversity and gender equality through it all.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As part of her mission, Kaling has remained a strong proponent of empowering women both in front of camera and behind the scenes, often using her platform to encourage women to get involved. "I love women who aren’t afraid to branch out. I will always encourage that on my projects," Kaling wrote in a February 2018 Instagram post in honor of #FemaleFilmmaker Friday – a campaign which was started by Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna as an effort to celebrate women in the filmmaking industry.

Sharing her views on feminism with Refinery29 in 2013, Kaling explained:

"Here’s my feeling: For everyone, men and women, it’s important to be a feminist. It’s important to have female characters. It’s wonderful for women to mentor other women, but it’s just as important for women to mentor men and vice-versa."

The Four Weddings and a Funeral adaptation joins the long list of project Kaling has been associated with in recent months. After six seasons writing and starring onThe Mindy Project, Kaling moved on to NBC'sChampions, which she co-created and co-executive produces with her The Office and Mindy Project colleague Charlie Grandy. She also recently appeared in the Ava DuVernay adaptation of Disney's A Wrinkle in Time and will star alongside Sandra Bullock in the upcoming Ocean's 8 film, which is slated to debut in theaters this summer.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With this latest project now added to the list, fans can rest assured that there Mindy Kaling will be around for many years to come.