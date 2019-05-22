New Netflix February 2020 Movies & TV Shows Include The 'To All The Boys' Sequel
Peter Kavinsky stans, your time is now, for among all the new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in February 2020 is the long-awaited To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. And if that wasn't "whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa" worthy enough, the movie is just one many new titles hitting the streaming service this month that will have you swooning. Whether you like it or not.
This February on Netflix, fans can look forward to a few YA adaptations. In addition to P.S. I Still Love You, the platform will also premiere All the Bright Places, starring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith, on Feb. 28. And the YA series, Locke & Key, a kind of more fantastical Stranger Things, is premiering Feb. 7. In addition to brand new original content, Netflix will also be adding Season 4 of Better Call Saul and new seasons of Jeopardy!. Unfortunately, those new seasons will take the place of a few Jeopardy! specials currently available on Netflix — like the Buzzy Cohen Collection and Teen Tournament III, both of which will be leaving Netflix on Feb. 27.
Luckily, fans morning the loss of everyone's favorite trivia show will be able to dry their tears with Peter Kavinsky's love letters to Lara Jean Covey. Let's face it: the only reason to watch Netflix in February is to watch P.S. I Still Love You on repeat — or as many times as it takes to take away all your real life stress.
'To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' — Coming Feb. 12
To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You might just be the most hotly anticipated movie of the month. The teen romance sequel to the surprise hit To All The Boys I've Loved Before will find Lara Jean and Peter in the throws of a *real* relationship. And that means, they'll have very real relationship problems, like jealousy when a man from Lara Jean's past reappears.
What's Coming
Feb. 1
- A Bad Moms Christmas
- A Little Princess
- Back to the Future Part II
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- Center Stage
- Cookie's Fortune
- Dear John
- The Dirty Dozen
- Dirty Harry
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Elizabeth
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age
- Fools Rush In
- Hancock
- Love Jacked
- The Notebook
- The Other Guys
- The Pianist
- Police Academy
- Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
- Police Academy 3: Back in Training
- Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
- Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
- Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
- Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
- Purple Rain
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Scary Movie 2
- Sex and the City 2
Feb. 3
- Sordo
- Team Kaylie: Part 3
Feb. 4
- Faith, Hope & Love
- She Did That
- Tom Papa: You're Doing Great!
Feb. 5
- Black Hollywood: 'They've Gotta Have Us'
- #cats_the_mewvie
- The Pharmacist
- Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
Feb. 6
- Cagaster of an Insect Cage
Feb. 7
- The Ballad of Lefty Brown
- Dragons: Rescue Riders — Season 2
- Horse Girl
- Locke & Key
- My Holo Love
- Who Killed Malcolm X?
Feb. 8
- The Coldest Game
Feb. 9
- Better Call Saul — Season 4
- Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
- Polaroid
Feb. 11
- Good Time
- Camino A Roma
- Q Ball
Feb. 12
- Anna Karenina
- To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Feb. 13
- Dragon Quest Your Story
- Love is Blind
- Narcos: Mexico — Season 2
Feb. 14
- Cable Girls: Final Season
- Isi & Ossi
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Feb. 15
- Starship Troopers
Feb. 17
- The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia
Feb. 19
- Chef Show: Volume 3
Feb. 20
- Spectros
Feb. 21
- A Haunted House
- Babies
- Gentefied
- Glitch Techs
- Puerta 7
- System Crasher
Feb. 22
- Girl on the Third Floor
Feb. 23
- Full Count
Feb. 25
- Every Time I Die
Feb. 26
- I Am Not Okay With This
Feb. 27
- Altered Carbon — Season 2
- The Angry Birds Movie 2
- Followers
- Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution
Feb. 28
- All the Bright Places
- Babylon Berlin — Season 3
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive — Season 2
- Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
- Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell COllection
- Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
- La trinchera infinita
- Queen Sono
- Restaurants on the Edge
- Unstoppable
Feb. 29
- Jerry Maguire
What's Leaving
Feb. 1
- Clouds of Sils Maria
Feb. 14
- District 9
Feb. 15
- Milk
- Operator
- Peter Rabbit
Feb. 18
- The 2000s — Season 1
Feb. 19
- Charlotte's Web
- Gangs of New York
- The Eighties — Season 1
- The Nineties — Season 1
- The Seventies — Season 1
Feb. 20
- Lincoln
Feb. 21
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Feb. 26
- Our Idiot Brother
Feb. 27
- Jeopardy!: Buzz Cohen Collection
- Jeopardy!: College Championship II
- Jeopardy!: Teachers' Tournament II
- Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III
- Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III
Feb. 28
- My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks
- Primal Fear
- Trainspotting
Feb. 29
- 50/50
- American Beauty
- Anger Management
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Free Willy
- Hustle & Flow
- Igor
- Layer Cake
- Rachel Getting Married
- Stripes
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Mind of a Chef — Season 1-5
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- Up in the Air
