Peter Kavinsky stans, your time is now, for among all the new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in February 2020 is the long-awaited To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. And if that wasn't "whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa" worthy enough, the movie is just one many new titles hitting the streaming service this month that will have you swooning. Whether you like it or not.

This February on Netflix, fans can look forward to a few YA adaptations. In addition to P.S. I Still Love You, the platform will also premiere All the Bright Places, starring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith, on Feb. 28. And the YA series, Locke & Key, a kind of more fantastical Stranger Things, is premiering Feb. 7. In addition to brand new original content, Netflix will also be adding Season 4 of Better Call Saul and new seasons of Jeopardy!. Unfortunately, those new seasons will take the place of a few Jeopardy! specials currently available on Netflix — like the Buzzy Cohen Collection and Teen Tournament III, both of which will be leaving Netflix on Feb. 27.

Luckily, fans morning the loss of everyone's favorite trivia show will be able to dry their tears with Peter Kavinsky's love letters to Lara Jean Covey. Let's face it: the only reason to watch Netflix in February is to watch P.S. I Still Love You on repeat — or as many times as it takes to take away all your real life stress.

'To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' — Coming Feb. 12 Netflix To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You might just be the most hotly anticipated movie of the month. The teen romance sequel to the surprise hit To All The Boys I've Loved Before will find Lara Jean and Peter in the throws of a *real* relationship. And that means, they'll have very real relationship problems, like jealousy when a man from Lara Jean's past reappears.

What's Coming Feb. 1 A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part II

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie's Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Feb. 3 Sordo

Team Kaylie: Part 3

Feb. 4 Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You're Doing Great!

Feb. 5 Black Hollywood: 'They've Gotta Have Us'

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Feb. 6 Cagaster of an Insect Cage

Feb. 7 The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders — Season 2

Horse Girl

Locke & Key

My Holo Love

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Feb. 8 The Coldest Game

Feb. 9 Better Call Saul — Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama

Polaroid

Feb. 11 Good Time

Camino A Roma

Q Ball

Feb. 12 Anna Karenina

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Feb. 13 Dragon Quest Your Story

Love is Blind

Narcos: Mexico — Season 2

Feb. 14 Cable Girls: Final Season

Isi & Ossi

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Feb. 15 Starship Troopers

Feb. 17 The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

Feb. 19 Chef Show: Volume 3

Feb. 20 Spectros

Feb. 21 A Haunted House

Babies

Gentefied

Glitch Techs

Puerta 7

System Crasher

Feb. 22 Girl on the Third Floor

Feb. 23 Full Count

Feb. 25 Every Time I Die

Feb. 26 I Am Not Okay With This

Feb. 27 Altered Carbon — Season 2

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution

Feb. 28 All the Bright Places

Babylon Berlin — Season 3

Formula 1: Drive to Survive — Season 2

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell COllection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita

Queen Sono

Restaurants on the Edge

Unstoppable

Feb. 29 Jerry Maguire

What's Leaving Feb. 1 Clouds of Sils Maria

Feb. 14 District 9

Feb. 15 Milk

Operator

Peter Rabbit

Feb. 18 The 2000s — Season 1

Feb. 19 Charlotte's Web

Gangs of New York

The Eighties — Season 1

The Nineties — Season 1

The Seventies — Season 1

Feb. 20 Lincoln

Feb. 21 The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Feb. 26 Our Idiot Brother

Feb. 27 Jeopardy!: Buzz Cohen Collection

Jeopardy!: College Championship II

Jeopardy!: Teachers' Tournament II

Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III

Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

Feb. 28 My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks

Primal Fear

Trainspotting

Feb. 29 50/50

American Beauty

Anger Management

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Free Willy

Hustle & Flow

Igor

Layer Cake

Rachel Getting Married

Stripes

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mind of a Chef — Season 1-5

The Taking of Pelham 123

Up in the Air