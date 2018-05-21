In what will surely go down in history as one of the most important pop culture collisions of our time, Lance Bass said *NSYNC’s group text was all about the royal wedding on Saturday, May 19. Oh, and he shared this toothsome piece of information while he was at Lisa Vanderpump’s annual dog charity event. Yes, *NSYNC, the Queen of SUR, and the royal wedding are all in the same story. It really is an embarrassment of pop culture powerhouse riches. Happy Monday to you.

When Us Weekly caught up with Bass at the Vanderpump Rules star’s fundraiser, the publication did everyone a favor and asked for an update on the recent Hollywood Walk of Fame star recipients' storied group text. Bass' response was like something out of a dream. The former boy band member said,

“We were just talking about the royal wedding this morning. We saw the clips. We couldn’t wait up till 4 in the morning. But, of course, it’s so special and it’s nice to have something positive going on in the world right now.”

The *NSYNC group text has been a piece of the band's lore for some time. Back in 2014, Bass told Larry King that all five guys were part of a group text that'd been in existence for "a few years." In July 2017, Chris Kirkpatrick told Us Weekly that the former bandmates use the group text to plan birthday parties, wax nostalgic, check in, and lovingly poke fun at each other. And now, they can add "react to one of the biggest weddings of the century together" to that list.

A group text where the guys chat about the royal wedding 16 years after they went on an “indefinite hiatus” is not exactly the *NSYNC reunion tour fans have been wishing for since 2002, but you know what? You gotta take all the dirty pop that you can get.

Several hours before LVP’s dog soirée descended upon West Hollywood Park, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, tied the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The ceremony was all things beautiful and affecting, and that ain't no lie, baby. Meghan walking herself down the aisle before linking arms with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, the Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry’s moving sermon, the darling bridesmaids and page boys, Prince Harry and Meghan’s carriage ride, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason’s performance, the flowers Prince Harry selected for Meghan’s bouquet —the royal wedding’s “best moments” cup runneth over.

Like everyone else on the planet, it seems Bass, Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake, and Joey Fatone drank it all in, too. Oh, to be a fly on the wall of the *NSYNC group text the day of the royal wedding.

Let the questioning commence. Who had the strongest commentary? Who found the best royal wedding memes? Who showed up to the text thread with a pile of royal family facts on deck? Who made a joke about their invite getting lost in the mail? Who was the most surprised to find out that Victoria Beckham was the only Spice Girl in attendance, contrary to all of the reports ramping up to the wedding? Did anyone write "It's gonna be MAY... 19th" and Photoshop the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into a screengrab of the "It's Gonna Be Me" music video? What did they say?

I’ve been sitting here, can’t get this *NSYNC group text off my mind, I’ve tried my best to be a stan and be strong. I drive myself insane, wishing I could actually read this group text. But the truth remains, it's... their thing. They do not have to share full screenshots of this particular text conversation. Yeah, it'd be cool, but again, it's their thing. We're just so lucky to even know that the *NSYNC group text exists. And that they too love the royal family.