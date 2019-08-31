Some signs wear their emotions on their sleeve, to the point you don't even have to guess what they're thinking. But for certain zodiac signs, they can be much more difficult to read. These are the folks who don't always want to share what's on their mind, or open up too quickly. And as a result they can give off mysterious vibes.

The reasons why someone might be difficult to read can be complex, but if you take astrology into account, it can have a lot to do with their sign's primary energy, which will be either fire, air, earth, or water, Jennifer Lakshmi Dove, a relationship astrologer and life coach, tells Bustle.

"In addition, there are three modes in astrology which describe a sign’s way of interacting with the world," Dove says. "Cardinal (Aries, Libra, Cancer, Capricorn), Fixed (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, Aquarius), and Mutable (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, Pisces). In my experience, the signs that are the most difficult to read are the signs within the Fixed Mode."

While they're joyful and kind, these fours signs can be a bit of a mixed bag. "They love groups, yet at the same time, need their space," Dove says. "They will only act when they are ready," and they can be rebellious when pushed too hard. Add in a few more factors, like their ruling planets, which can create a sense of unpredictability, and you'll see why these signs are typically the most difficult to read.

1. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle As one of the fixed signs, and the sign represented by the bull, Taurus can be quite stubborn. "What they are saying to you may not be quite what they are thinking," Dove says. "And, it takes a while to discover this as Taurus moves very slowly." If they have something on their mind, they probably won't come right out and say it, but will instead sit with it privately for as long as they please. Even though they're ruled by Venus, the planet of love, Taurus also has a tendency to withhold affection from their partners, Dove says, further adding to their mystery. "They are tender-hearted and they cover this with a bit of bravado," she says. "This dichotomy can make them difficult to read." For those who spend time with a Taurus, it can help to ask a few easy questions, to get them to open up and say how they're feeling. While they may not want to talk on their own, this can result in some much-need info, and make them easier to understand.

2. Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle As a fixed fire sign, Leo can be the most difficult to read of the zodiac. "Ruled by the Sun, Leo has the reputation of being extremely extroverted, always ready for a party, easily taking the dance floor, or the stage," Dove says. "However, in real life, Leos are often shy and retiring." They shine in public, but need a surprising amount of alone time in order to recover. "They may need a part of the day where they are not touched and left alone to be creative by themselves," Dove says. "This can be confusing to read, as they often have two very distinct sides to them," which can leave their friends and partners scratching their heads. It can help, however, to not put Leo in a box. While they may be really outgoing and energetic, that doesn't mean they can't be quiet and chill sometimes, too.

3. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpios are a fixed water sign, and as a result are chock full of mystery. "They have a reputation for being [...] emotionally deep," Dove says. "While this is true, it is also true that you cannot push a Scorpio. If they don’t want to do something, they will never do it. And, they may never tell you about it." Scorpio has strong feelings, but often keeps it all inside. Even though they're emotionally intelligent and want to connect, they also think twice before opening up. "It’s confusing and hard to read someone who can be on the one hand so deliciously deep," Dove says, and who could also shut down or grow distant. This sign is all about loyalty, and is constantly reading those around them for signs of betrayal. In order to get them to open up, it'll be important to create a strong bond so they can feel secure first, and so that they'll want to share more of what's going on inside their head.