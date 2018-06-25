Before Petiana Grandson went public with their relationship, the tattoo artist who covered Pete Davidson's Cazzie David inspired tattoo suggested Pete Davidson wait before getting any Ariana Grande tattoos. Davidson all but chucked that piece of advice in a lake teeming with Inferi. Jon Mesa of No Idols Tattoo revealed to Page Six that while he was covering up Davidson's tat of his ex-girlfriend back in May, he suggested the Saturday Night Live performer cool it on the significant other-inspired ink for a while.

Mesa told the publication,

“So I did a huge coverup [adding a forest of trees] . . . After we were done, I told Pete, ‘Hey, dude, let’s just stop with the girlfriend tats until after [Grande’s] your wife. Because relationships come and go, and Pete is a really young man. [But] I think that went in one ear and out the other.”

Or should he say in one bunny ear and out the other? On June 2, just a few days after Davidson and Grande announced they are an item, Los Angeles tattoo artist London Reese shared photos of two tattoos that he added to Davidson's collection: a Dangerous Woman-esque black rabbit ears mask behind his ear, and the letters “AG” on his thumb. Oh, and some weeks before the rabbit mask and the “AG” ink happened, eagle-eyed Arianators spotted what may or may not be matching cloud tats on Davidson and Grande’s fingers. Sorry, Mesa, but Davidson’s going to do Davidson.

On May 18, the same day Mesa shared a photo of the aforementioned cover-up tattoo, Bossip reported Davidson and Grande are a thing. A few days later, People also reported Davidson and Grande are romantically linked, citing an unnamed source who claimed the relationship "just started" and is "very casual."

Grande and Davidson did not address the reports right away. Instead, they let the rumors float around in the clouds (er, cloud tattoos?) for nearly two weeks. After making us wait for what felt like an eternity, they finally — finally — confirmed their relationship on Instagram on May 30. After the Hogwarts robes pic went up, Grande and Davidson shouted their love from the rooftops, i.e., they started flirting with each other social media for all the world to see. And the whirlwind had only just begun.

On June 11, Us Weekly reported Grande and Davidson got engaged. Four days later, Davidson shared a photo with his Instagram followers of his hands, Grande’s hands, and an enormous diamond ring that reportedly cost $93,000. And on the June 20 episode of The Tonight Show, Davidson confirmed that the IG picture means what everyone thinks it means: he and the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer are affianced. That same day, TMZ reported Grande and Davidson bought a $16 million apartment in NYC together. Suffice to say, it sounds like things did not stay “very casual” for long.

Though Mesa did advise Davidson to hit the pause button on the girlfriend tats, that is not to say the tattoo artist does not support this relationship. Mesa's all for the "magical wave of bliss" that Grande and Davidson are on. He told Page Six,

“They are super stoked. When they walk into a room together you can tell Pete and Ariana are in love. How could you not be happy for them?”

They've got everyone watchin' them, but they aren't keeping it a secret. A little bit of a breakneck pace, but they'll let us see it. A little less speculation and a little more tattoos on bodies. They're so into each other, into each other, into each other.