The birth of another royal offspring is right around the corner. Will it be a boy? A girl? For now, that remains a mystery. However, several royal reporters have confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex is due between late April and early May, so at least there's that. If they're correct, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby could end up sharing a birthday with one of a few very notable people, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Back in October, Kensington Palace announced that Markle was expecting a baby "in the Spring of 2019." They didn't get any more specific than that, but in April, the duchess reportedly told a crowd during a visit to Birkenhead that she was due in late April, according to People.

"We asked her how her pregnancy was going and she said she was six months and she tapped her tummy," an eye-witness named Carla Gandy told the outlet. Several other sources reportedly told People that she went so far as to clarify that the baby would be born at the end of April, specifically.

Now, if those due date rumors prove to be true, Harry and Markle's baby might end up being born on the same day as one of their royal relatives. For example: If the baby is born on, say, April 21, then it'll be sharing the birthday spotlight with none other than Queen Elizabeth herself, as ET pointed out.

This almost ended up happening last year, the outlet noted, when Kate Middleton was pregnant with Prince Louis. Louis ended up being born two days after the Queen's 93rd — April 23 is still "late April," though, so Markle could totally end up giving birth on that day, too.

But wait — ET noticed that there's a third royal relative whose birthday falls between late April and early May: Prince Louis' big sister, Princess Charlotte. Charlotte was born on May 2, so if that's when Markle and Harry's baby decides to arrive, the child and Charlotte will be exactly four years apart. Kind of wild, right? What are the chances? Well, not too shabby, apparently.

Royal fans will probably have to wait until the royal nugget's due date actually approaches before getting any more updates from Markle or the Palace, though. Markle was reportedly supposed to go on maternity leave on March 14, but ended up making an unexpected appearance in New Zealand several days later following the tragic mosque shootings that recently occurred there.

Barring some other last-minute event, there's a good chance she'll be laying low and staying out of the public eye from now until when the baby arrives. That means that the next time fans see her out and about, she'll probably be cradling her newborn for the cameras and all of the world to admire.

That won't happen for at least another month, though, so there's still plenty of time to start placing bets on what Harry and Markle will name their child. According to Oddschecker, a betting odds aggregator website, "Diana" is the front-runner if it ends up being a girl. If you're really feeling lucky, you might as well put some money on the baby's actual birthday, too — and whether or not they'll end up sharing the big day with one of their well-known relatives.