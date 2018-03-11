One royal is going where no member of the British royal family has gone before — Instagram. On International's Women's Day, Princess Eugenie joined Instagram, as reported by Harper's Bazaar. And while this might seem like a perfectly normal thing to do in the eyes of commoners everywhere, it's actually an unprecedented move for a member of the royal family. In fact, Meghan Markle deleted all of her social media accounts in January seemingly in preparation for becoming a member of the royal family.

A royal source told ABC News,

"Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years. However, as she has not used them for some time she has taken the decision to close them."

It wasn't surprising to see Markle close her accounts. After all, the royal family has people who handle their social media presence for them. Kensington Palace's official Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook accounts keep the world apprised of public appearances and big events that are happening in the lives of the royals. That's the way things have been done since this whole social media thing started.

However, 27-year-old Princess Eugenie is doing things her own way, and she chose a pretty cool way to kick off her arrival in the world of social media. The first thing the princess shared was a video of herself talking about her childhood diagnosis with scoliosis. She captioned the video,

"I can think of no better day than today, International Women's Day, to launch my personal Instagram. I hope to use this platform to share the causes, passions and people close to my heart."

Like her cousin, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie is engaged. The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is set to marry Jack Brooksbank in October. And in the meantime, she appears to be ready to share what matters to her most with the world in her own words.

In addition to her video, Princess Eugenie has shared two more pictures with her 17,000 plus followers. One is a candid photo of herself and her fiancé, Brooksbank, from their engagement shoot, and the second is a throwback photo of her mother in celebration of Mother's Day (it falls in March in the U.K.). She captioned the Mother's Day photo,

"Happy Mother's Day to my legend of a mother. @sarahferguson15 And to all mothers on this special day! #mothersday"

As the princess is experiencing the joy of handling her own social media account, it's hard not to wonder what this could mean for other members of the royal family. If one royal can challenge the status quo, why can't the others? There doesn't appear to be an actual rule against them managing personal accounts, it's simply how things have been done so far. But it would be wonderful to see the British royal family embrace the joys of Instagram. And if anyone could navigate the tricky world of social media, it would be Markle, who previously used the platforms for years.

Markle has already challenged many of the royal "rules" by doing things like wearing her hair in a messy bun and signing an autograph for a young royal watcher. While she's a bit busy preparing for her wedding and her life as a member of the royal family at the moment, perhaps she will one day follow in Princess Eugenie's footsteps and embrace social media as a royal. And hey, if Prince William, Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton want to join in as well, there likely won't be any complaints from the people who love all things royal.

The next generation of the British royal family has been taking great strides in doing things their own way, and Princess Eugenie's personal Instagram might just be one more step toward this iconic family embracing a more modern future.