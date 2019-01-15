Did you think that, just because the fall and winter holiday seasons were over, we’d seen the last of Disney’s gorgeously-themed desserts? Well, think again, because a whole slew of pretty purple desserts just arrived at the Disney Parks. Whether you’re headed to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. or Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., you’ll have plenty of treats to pick from; each of them is more Instagrammable — and delicious! — than the last. Get your cameras and your taste buds ready!

The purple desserts coincide with the launch of Disney’s latest set of wearable, collectible mouse ears: The Potion Purple Disney Headband. As Bustle’s Callie Tansill-Suddah observed when the purple ears were launched in December, the “Potion Purple” shade is virtually “the exact shade of purple that Pantone declared Color of the Year 2018”: A “deep amethyst with rich blue undertones” known as Ultraviolet. It couldn’t contrast more with the recently-named 2019 Color of the Year, Living Coral — but that’s A-OK. You know who’s often spotted wearing Potion Purple accents? Maleficent. And Maleficent is a badass, so I’m willing to roll with it.

Disney, it seems, is also leaning into the whole Potion Purple thing; in addition to the ears and the new desserts, tons of other Potion Purple merch has just dropped as well — including spirit jerseys. (I know how much you all love spirit jerseys.)

I won’t lie, though — I’m most interested in the desserts. If you, too, are utterly obsessed with all things sweet, here’s where to find each and every one of them:

1 African Violet Cupcake Courtesy of Disney Parks Where to get it: The Mara at the Animal Kingdom Lodge, Walt Disney World. A quick service spot at the Animal Kingdom Lodge, the Mara serves a combination of African-inspired dishes like potjie and American fare like cheeseburgers and barbecue. However, it also has some pretty spectacular desserts — and now this vanilla cupcake with berry medley preserves and finished off with chocolate buttercream has joined the party.

2 Purple Minnie Cake On A Stick Courtesy of Disney Parks Where to get it: At the Castle Hub Cart near Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World. Bigger than a cake pop, but still affording us the great joy of eating food off a stick, this treat consists of a hunk of mouse ear-shaped blackberry cake covered in purple chocolate and topped with a chocolate bow.

3 Purple Glove Macaron Courtesy of Disney Parks Where to get it: The Jolly Holiday Bakery Café at Disneyland Park, Clarabelle’s Hand Scooped Ice Cream at California Adventure, and Fifer & Practical Café at California Adventure, Disneyland. If you’re headed out to California (or, heck, if you just live there), you can get a hold of a purple macaron shaped like Minnie and Mickey’s iconic gloves and filled with blackberry and currant buttercream and blackberry-currant jam at a number of places in Disneyland. Yes, please.

4 Purple Galaxy Cupcake Courtesy of Disney Parks Where to get it: In the food court at the Art of Animation and Pop Century resorts, Walt Disney World. Get spacey with this delightful, galaxy-inspired cupcake. The cake itself is chocolate; it’s been filled with raspberry marmalade and topped off with vanilla buttercream and a pair of chocolate ears. Crispy pearls and other galaxy-themed bits of edible décor add the finishing touches.

5 Purple Churro Courtesy of Disney Parks Where to get it: Critter Country at Disneyland Park, Disneyland. Head to the Critter Country section of Disneyland in Anaheim to grab a snack on the go — and while you're at it, why not make that snack a purple sparkly churro? I mean, come on. That's everything I've ever wanted out of my snack food.

6 Purple Contempo Cupcake Courtesy of Disney Parks Where to get it: Contempo Café at the Contemporary Resort, Walt Disney World. Fun fact: The Contemporary is one of the two oldest resort hotels at Disney World. When Disney World opened for the very first time on Oct. 1, 1971, the Contemporary and the Polynesian resorts where the only Disney-run hotels on the property. In comparison, there are now 30 Disney-operated resort accommodations at which guests can choose to stay at Disney World. Anyway, Contempo Café is a quick service option at the Contemporary serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, and — of course — dessert. This cupcake is strawberry-flavored and decorated with lavender buttercream, purple sprinkles, and a pair of purple mouse ears. Adorable, no?

7 Black Raspberry Lemon Tart Courtesy of Disney Parks Where to get it: The Marketplaces at both the Yacht and Beach Club Resorts, Walt Disney World. The seaside-themed duo of the Yacht Club and Beach Club Resorts at Disney World both have food court options called the Marketplace onsite — and right now, both of them have this sweet little tart on offer. The tart shell is filled with black raspberry-lemon curd; on top, there’s raspberry mousse, glacage (more popularly known as mirror glaze), butter cream, crispy pearls, and of course a pair of chocolate mouse ears. If you’re sick of cupcakes, this pick might provide a nice change of pace.

8 Purple Wall Cotton Candy Where to get it: The Purple Wall Cart at the Purple Wall in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World. To be fair, Purple Wall Cotton Candy isn’t new; it first started appearing in October of 2018, about six months after the Purple Wall itself made its debut in April. Now seems as good a time as any to revisit the brightly-colored treat, though, right? Find it at the Purple Wall Cart right by the wall itself in Disney World’s version of Tomorrowland.

9 Purple Cupcake Courtesy of Disney Parks Where to get it: The food courts at the Port Orleans – Riverside and Port Orleans – French Quarter Resorts, Walt Disney World. The two New Orleans-inspired resorts at Disney World both have killer food courts, so consider this cupcake one more reason to visit them. Although its name is simple, the treat itself is far from it: The vanilla cupcake is literally stuffed with cotton candy before being finished off with cotton candy buttercream, shimmery crispy pearls, and glittery chocolate mouse ears. Want.

10 Purple Rose Where to get it: The Red Rose Taverne (sic) in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park, Disneyland. Like the Purple Wall Cotton Candy, the Purple Rose dessert has been around for a while; it’s actually listed on the Red Rose Taverne’s menu. Still, though — who could resist a rose made of blueberry mousse with a burst of blackberry, currant, and lemon hiding at its center? Not me, that’s for sure.

11 Purple Minnie Cupcake Courtesy of Disney Parks Where to get it: Capt. Cook’s and the Kona Island Coffee Bar at the Polynesian Village Resort, Walt Disney World. Grabbing a coffee? Why not get yourself a sweet treat to go with it? This one is essentially a PB&J cupcake — the cake is vanilla; it’s filled with peanut butter and raspberry jam; and purple buttercream finishes the whole thing off.

12 Purple Blackberry Mousse Brownie Courtesy of Disney Parks Where to get it: The Roaring Fork at the Wilderness Lodge Resort, Walt Disney World. Two things: First, “The Roaring Fork” is maybe one of the greatest restaurant names ever. And second, the quick service spot located at the Wilderness Lodge currently has a spectacular-sounding brownie topped with blackberry mousse on the menu. Heck yes.

13 Purple Starry Sky Cake Courtesy of Disney Parks Where to get it: The food courts at the All-Star Sports, Movies, and Music Resorts, Walt Disney World. Cupcakes are all well and good, but this chocolate sponge cake treat really pulls out all the stops. It also includes purple chocolate mousse, dark chocolate, a galaxy-inspired glaze, and galaxy sprinkles. Talk about gorgeous.

14 Purple Cake Pop Courtesy of Disney Parks Where to get it: Candy Palace on Main Street, U.S.A. and Pooh Corner in Critter Country at Disneyland Park, Trolley Treats on Buena Vista Street in California Adventure, and Marceline’s Confectionery in the Downtown Disney District, Disneyland. This cute little cake pop is available at a wide array of spots scattered throughout Anaheim’s Disneyland Resort—including one spot you don’t even need park admission to access: Marceline’s Confectionery in the Downtown Disney District. The pop is made of chocolate cake with chocolate mouse ears to add a touch of magic; the pop has also been dipped in raspberry white chocolate.