The convoluted and messy drama cloud that is Puppygate has at least one silver (and adorable) lining. Queer Eye star Karamo Brown revealed he adopted a puppy after seeing Lisa Vanderpump’s dog debacle unfold on the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Earlier this week, the former Real World cast member told E! News that the Lucy Lucy Apple Juice story that has dominated RHOBH Season 9 inspired him and his fiancé, Ian Jordan, to get a dog. Karamo explained,

“I’m so ready for tonight’s episode [of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills], you know what I mean? It’s funny, because of Lisa Vanderpump and that whole dog drama, I actually adopted a new puppy four days ago. I’m not even joking. I adopted a new puppy, I haven’t put her on my Instagram yet.”

Before you ask, no Karamo did not name his new dog Lucy Lucy Apple Juice. Karamo revealed to E! News the dog’s full name is Elizabeth Diane, “but we’re calling her Lizzie.”

Oh, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. No reality program does a bizarre feud quite like you do. Once upon a time, you gave us Bunnygate, a battle between Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards that culminated with a stuffed toy rabbit wrapped in cellophane. There was Pantygate, a weird and gross fight involving Dorit Kemsley, PK Kemsley, and Erika Jayne that I told myself I would never revisit (sorry, self). And now we have Puppygate, the driving force behind Season 9.

E! Red Carpet & Award Shows on YouTube

We are only six episodes in, but let's get into what we know so far. Before the season began filming, Dorit adopted a dog from Vanderpump Dog Center called Lucy Lucy Apple Juice. This was Dorit's second time adopting a dog from LVP's rescue center, but her family apparently did not mesh well with the first dog. So, Dorit returned the first dog to Vanderpump's rescue center.

Dorit decided to give the dog rescue thing another shot, and that's when she brought home Lucy Lucy Apple Juice. However, this adoption did not last long either. As Dorit told Erika in the premiere, Lucy Lucy Apple Juice bit her kids and her husband and "was not the right fit for the family.” Rather than give Lucy Lucy Apple Juice back to LVP, Dorit ended up giving the dog to an unnamed woman. And that unnamed woman allegedly gave the dog to a shelter. This did not sit well with LVP.

Bravo on YouTube

Dr. John Sessa got involved. John Blizzard got involved. Teddi Jo Mellencamp got involved. Some text message printouts got involved. Before we knew it, we were knee-deep in a pile of mess, and not the kind you can scoop into a little plastic baggy. The Lucy Lucy Apple Juice feud has created a major rift between LVP and her RHOBH co-stars, and it doesn't look like it's going to be resolved anytime soon.

Bravo on YouTube

On a happier note, Karamo has a puppy now! He still hasn't put any pictures of Elizabeth Diane up on Instagram, so we'll just have to sit tight. May the future hold many photos of Karamo holding a puppy wearing a doggy bomber jacket.