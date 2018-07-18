The previous Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, has some words of wisdom for the current Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rachel explained what Becca should do if Garrett wins this season of The Bachelorette. Becca gave Garrett Yrigoyen the last rose after hometown dates and it's now down to him, Blake Horstmann, or Jason Tartick. Becca has admitted that she is in love with Blake, but Garrett has been a frontrunner since he received the first impression rose on the very first night. However, due to Garrett's reported liking of offensive Instagram posts before he appeared on The Bachelorette, fans might not be so happy if Becca ends up engaged to Garrett. So Rachel gave Becca some advice on how to handle her controversial potential fiancé.

"They have to talk about it," Rachel told ET. "Becca's a liberal and the things he was liking were very conservative, far right, more than conservative [and] a little offensive." As Rachel noted, Becca is liberal and has been open about her politics on social media. (Her current cover photo on her Twitter page is a meme of Joe Biden.) Meanwhile, the Instagram posts that Garrett allegedly liked — and later apologized for — were memes that mocked feminists, undocumented immigrants, Colin Kaepernick, the trans community, and a survivor of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. "So I think they need to address it now and have a game plan of how they're going to face the media," Rachel said.

Lisa Lake/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Both Becca and Garrett have already publicly discussed his social media behavior that promoted bigoted views. When the news broke, Becca told E! News that "everyone is entitled to their own opinions." She added to The Hollywood Reporter, "I came into this knowing I was going to meet a handful of men who came from different backgrounds and different walks of life, and I wanted to just be open to everyone, and I hope that the viewers can do the exact same thing."

Garrett quickly apologized for his behavior through a new Instagram account. He shared a post that said, "I am sorry to those who I offended, and I also take full responsibility for my 'likes' on Instagram that were hurtful and offensive." When The Hollywood Reporter asked Becca if she was happy he spoke out, she replied, "If that's what he felt like he needed to do, then that’s what he needed to do."

That said, these statements likely won't be be the end of the conversation, nor should they be — especially if Becca chooses to marry Garrett. And Rachel recommends they handle it honestly. "People will read through the BS — don't try to cover it up and put a Band-Aid on it," Rachel told ET. "Just say what you did, why you did it. People will forgive you."

Rachel has some experience in this department since a contestant from her own season — Lee Garrett — had tweeted racists comments before he appeared on the first Bachelor show to feature a person of color as the lead. Rachel talked to Lee about his behavior on The Men Tell All. "[I would handle it] probably the same way I did with Lee," Rachel advised. "I addressed it, I said, 'If you need a history lesson, I can give you one backstage.'" The major difference between Lee and Garrett is that Rachel didn't choose Lee to be her husband. So if Becca does pick Garrett, she will have fans to answer to for her choice. If she were in Becca's position, Rachel added, "I would have to address it head-on and I'd be pretty tough about it."

Paul Hebert/ABC

Ahead of her season premiere, Becca revealed that she is engaged. She told People, "In my heart, it just feels so right. I feel like I finally found my missing puzzle piece." And if it turns out that Garrett is her fiancé, they should absolutely heed Rachel's advice and have a real discussion about it. Hateful rhetoric should never be accepted and if Garrett really has seen why his likes were harmful, this Bachelorette couple could potentially help to create an honest dialogue that all fans could benefit from.