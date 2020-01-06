Well, that was awkward... If the looks on the celebrities' faces during Ricky Gervais' 2020 Golden Globes monologue were a gauge of his success, he may be glad this is his last year hosting the awards show. While opening the Sunday, Jan. 5 NBC telecast from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the comedian tackled subjects ranging from the recent college admissions scandal to Kevin Hart's removal as Oscar host — and even referenced Dame Judi Dench's nether regions. When Gervais joked that Felicity Huffman had made his limo's license plate, Tom Hanks' exasperated reaction seemed to be one of the first indications the fifth-time host was losing the room.

More to come...