Finally, after holding out for all these years, Sandra Bullock is joining social media. And, according to a recent interview Bullock did with InStyle, she's decided to get on board to troll her very famous friends. In an interview published May 2, InStyle spoke to the actor at her home in L.A., and the whole thing is — true to Bullock's form — hilarious. The 53-year-old mother of two (Louis, 8, and Laila, 5) has never cracked a single joke on social media, though, and has abstained from the apps entirely. Until now.

When asked if she ever felt "pressure" to join apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, Bullock said she'd probably be prone to going on wine-fueled rants. "Oh god, I would have one glass of rosé and be spouting off like [slurs voice], 'This is not the truth!' I would have the 'nuh-uh' column," the actor joked.

Even though she's never participated personally, though, Bullock says she's definitely not out of touch. "I’m not ignorant of what’s happening out there," she said. "I look over people’s shoulders, going, 'What is that little vignette of a cat on a fan?'"

As for why she's yet to join, "I'm just lazy," Bullock explained. "But I’m going to get on it and troll my friends. Once my kids are using it, I’ll know how to navigate it. I don’t want to be naïve."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Having been in Hollywood for more than 30 years, the Oscar-winning actor will have plenty of famous friends to troll once she's ready to do so. That list of famous friends now includes the star-studded, female-stacked cast of Ocean's 8, as well, and Bullock (who plays Debbie Ocean, sister of Danny Ocean aka George Clooney) told InStyle that she's formed tight bonds with a few women in particular.

According to InStyle, Sarah Paulson (Tammy in Ocean's 8) told the magazine that Bullock made her laugh so hard she cried. "With Sarah," Bullock replied, "it’s like when you’re in school with that friend, and the teacher says, 'Stop talking,' and you just start crying and laughing. It’s like a chemical imbalance. We’re each other’s little drug habit."

The actor said that working on Ocean's 8 with an all-female cast was "awesome," but that some people were wary if all the women would get along. "[Guys] would go to Gary [Ross, the film’s director] and ask, 'So what’s it really like with all these women?' They thought we’d hate each other, but the exact opposite was true.

"We barely let Gary into the makeup trailer," Bullock continued. "Cate [Blanchett, who plays Lou] and I were, like, on the mother ship. We’d be getting spackled in the morning and sharing stuff like, 'I need pants for my son' or 'Hey, what can I do to get more sleep?'"

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

However, the 53-year-old actor admitted that she did have a few stipulations (all of them good) when it first came to putting the Ocean's 8 cast together. "I told Jerry Weintraub [the film’s original producer, who died in 2015] I don’t care who it’s with as long as the ladies are all lovers of women and we get back the character Yen [Shaobo Qin, the contortionist from the Ocean’s Eleven films]," Bullock said. "I just want Yen."

At the end of the day, though, its always come down to achieving gender equality for Bullock. "I want what the guys get to have," she told InStyle, "whether I’m doing an action movie, a comedy, or a sexy heist film. I’m like, 'Why can’t we ladies have that?'" Thanks to Bullock and the rest of the leading ladies helping to pave the way, women are finally starting to get what they deserve.