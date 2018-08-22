Having platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook come in handy when you wish to connect with folks who have similar interests, or even to get to know your favorite celebrities a little better. But when the instant gratification of likes and followers begins to get too overwhelming, Selena Gomez's social media real talk will serve as the perfect reminder to put everything you see in perspective.

With 140 million followers on the platform, Gomez is known for being one of the most followed people on Instagram. Not only does she share fashionable and cute moments with her fans, but the actor and singer also uses her platform to bring awareness to some pretty important causes — like, March for Our Lives and even the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy.

Even still, Gomez is someone who understands that what she chooses to share on the platform only equates to a mere portion of her actual life. And in a Tuesday, Aug. 21, instagram post the super talent reminded fans of just that. In a photo series of she and her friends enjoying what appears to be a day filled with fun in the sun, Gomez captioned the post with, "A few of my favorite things in the entire world!!!"

She then added an update to that joyful caption that got super real about social media. The actor edited the caption with a special note that social media users all need to hear from time to time.

Gomez's update reads,

"I had something I've thought about for a while that I want to share. This page is my highlights and a few low lights. I post what I am willing to share with you guys. I hear people say all the time that they wish they had someone else’s life based on a few pictures.. we all do it. But this is me sharing some happy moments with you guys. Trust me, my life isn’t always this filtered and flowery... We are all on our own journey."

Sure, we all love seeing Gomez get cool matching tattoos with her gal pals. And who can forget about those adorable photos from the singer's twenty-sixth birthday party? Yeah... they definitely gave some a serious case of FOMO. But while indulging in all things rich and famous from the comforts of your smart phone, it's also important to remember that whatever's posted is typically crafted to give off a particular message or brand. And comparing your life to photo and video collages isn't fair to yourself.

It's a simple and rational message, but one that everyone can attest to forgetting about from time to time. And it's amazing that even celebrities, who seemingly have it altogether struggle with the same issues as their fans occasionally.

Life is hard enough without the constant overstimulation of social media, and adding it in to the mix is bound to lead to some unhealthy consequences. Thank goodness there are tastemakers like Gomez to help remind everyone that, while sharing happy moments with friends, and sometimes strangers, may be the norm, no one's life is perfect... no matter how perfectly curated their social media feed may lead on.