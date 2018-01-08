Seth Meyers' Best 2018 Golden Globes Jokes Tackle Sexual Assault, Politics, & More

It's never easy to host an awards show, but the work was already cut out for Seth Meyers hosting the 2018 Golden Globes. The question on everyone's minds was what kind of tone would Meyers' Golden Globes jokes hit? The answer appears to be a bit of both as the host began with a joke that had him greeting the "ladies and the remaining gentleman."

And it was a valid concern for fans to have being that the Golden Globes is the first awards show since a New York Times report brought to light three decades worth of sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein. (Weinstein's rep previously denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex in a statement to the Times). The landmark report resulted in the takedown of other powerful men facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Being that the Golden Globes is the first show of the #MeToo movement, it meant it could possibly start the trend of how hosts are going to handle Hollywood's sexual misconduct problem. It puts a lot of pressure on Meyers and his joke writers to get it right. Not that Meyers isn't good with pressure. After all, he spent most of his 2017 going after President Trump. But would he feel comfortable going after those in Hollywood?

Would Meyers turn the current state of Hollywood into a joke, or would he strike a more serious tone when addressing the rampant sexual misconduct allegations? What would feel most appropriate as Meyers looked into the crowd filled with women (and men) wearing all-black in solidarity with those who have come forward with sexual harassment and assault allegations?

Turns out, Meyers was ready to take on not just the industry, but his own straight male-ness, which made his monologue a hilarious takedown of all that was terrible in the best way.

1 His Jokes Went To Pot "Marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn't." Yep, Meyers knows that Time's Up and started the night off with a joke that wasn't afraid to let Hollywood know that.

2 The #MeToo Movement Giphy “For the male nominees in the room," Meyers said. "It’ll be the first time in three months you aren’t terrified to hear your name read out loud."

3 Boos For Harvey Weinstein Giphy When it came to one particular Weinstein joke about him being someone who in 20 years will be "the first person to be booed during the In Memoriam," not eveyone in the audience was quite ready to laugh along. But, that doesn't mean it was a bad joke, in fact, I would argue Meyers' choice to go after Weinstein was one of the best things he did all night.

4 Seth Meyer Reunites With Amy Poehler Giphy Their bit was all about him mansplaining her joke. She didn't need the setup, Seth, she was just going to tell her own joke and everyone would get it! "I'm reclaiming my wine," she said before giving her punchline. "Said the peach in Call Me By Your Name, this scene is the pits.'" Nailed it.

5 Oprah & Hanks 2020 Giphy "In 2011, I joked about Trump being unqualified to be president," Meyers said, explaining that if he contributed to Trump running, maybe he could do the same for someone else. "I just want to say, Oprah, you will never be president. You do not have what it takes. And Hanks, where's Hanks? You will never be vice president." And with that, Meyers got everyone excited for Oprah/Hanks 2020 or whatever year those two decide to give the people what they want.

6 Trump's Worst Nightmare Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "Give it up for the Hollywood Foreign Press," Meyers said. "A string of three words that could not have been better designed to infuriate our president." Meyers than added, "The only name that would make him angrier would be the Hillary Mexico Salad Association." That one's so accurate, it's almost not a joke.

7 Issa Rae Calls Out HBO In a funny way, of course. She did so in a joke that took place during a bit where audience members helped tell jokes that Meyers said he couldn't tell himself. He enlisted Rae to tell this one. "Issa Rae has three projects with HBO," he said, only to have her deliver the punchline: "Three projects is also where they think I'm from."

8 Everyone Loves Oprah That's why no one minded that Meyers told two jokes about her. This one was all about the special honor she was going to receive at the Globes: the Cecil B. Demille Award. She was the first Black woman to receive the award, but Meyers questioned who was really being honored. "Oprah Winfrey is receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award tonight," he said. "What a tremendous honor for Cecil B. DeMille." I think Cecil would actually agree with that.

9 Seth Rogen's Political Past Giphy Despite being the host, Meyers joked he wasn't the most famous Seth in the room. Not even close. After all, Meyers may be known for his political humor, but Seth Rogen has far more caché in the political world. "Remember when he was the guy making trouble with North Korea?" he said, referring to the movie The Interview, which parodied the nation's leader. "Simpler times." Oh yes, way back in 2014, things were very different kids.

10 A Kevin Spacey Joke Is Going Too Far? “They’re going to do another season of House of Cards," Meyers said. "Is Christopher Plummer available for that too? I hope he can do a southern accent because Kevin Spacey sure couldn’t…” For that, Meyers got some boos, which led him to joke, "Oh, is that too mean... to Kevin Spacey?" That one, of course, earned him some laughs.

11 Ageism Gets A Laugh, Thanks To Jessica Chastain Giphy In another joke that Meyers said he couldn't tell himself, he let Jessica Chastain get the last laugh. Though, the real joke was probably on Hollywood and its lack of female character. “The Golden Globes turned 75 this year…” Meyers said, only to have Chastain finish with “…but the actress that plays its wife is still only 32.” Her face said it all.