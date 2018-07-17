If the tea leaves are accurate, there could be Speidi twins in the future. At last week's DailyMail.com and DailyMail TV summer party, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, and baby Gunner talked to E! News about whether or not their family of three will grow anytime soon. (OK, Spencer and Heidi talked to E! News about this. Gunner did not. Gunner is a baby. He didn’t talk about anything while he was on that step and out in front of Tom Tom. He just quietly pawed at Heidi’s earrings. You know, like a baby.) Not only do Speidi want to have more kids ASAP, but a psychic said there may be Speidi multiples on the horizon.

Spencer told E! News that he and Heidi talk about having more children "every day" and plan on adding another member to their family "next year." Heidi chimed in,

"You know, I'd love a girl or a boy. I love having a son, it's so much fun. If we have another boy, we'll probably have three.”

And then, Spencer revealed the twin prediction:

“A psychic did tell us we're going to have twins, so watch out, Mary-Kate and Ashley.”

Uh-oh. Is Spencer trying to start up another feud with the Olsen Twins? Wow, that feels like a lifetime ago. Time sure does fly when you're watching reruns of a certain Laguna Beach spinoff for a zillionth time.

Once upon a time, there was a reality show on MTV called The Hills. On the second season of this great series, Heidi and Spencer's love story began. They are the only The Hills couple to stand the the test of time. (Yeah, yeah, Ryan Cabrera and Audrina Patridge got back together earlier this year, but there were eight whole years where they were not a couple.) Oh, and they are also the only The Hills couple that would go on to star on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Big Brother, Marriage Boot Camp, and Celebrity Wife Swap together.

Nearly a dozen years have passed since they first started dating, and this reality TV power couple is still very much an item. A very married item with a baby. On Nov. 20, 2017, Heidi commemorated the ninth anniversary of the day she and Spencer eloped on Instagram. She wrote,

“Happy 9 year anniversary! It was love at first sight. I knew my life would never be the same. You are my soulmate, my heart, my soul, my best friend, my everything. We have fought through so much to be together. Every moment of it has been such a blessing. I knew I had to follow my heart and have faith in love and in you. Best decision of my life. Thank you so much for our son! This is been the best 11 years of my life. It continues to get better every moment, every day, every year. I love you more than I’ll ever be able to tell you! I didn’t think our love could get deeper until @gunnerpratt arrived! Not only are you the most amazing husband, you are the most amazing father! I can’t wait to see the journey life has in store for us!”

Heidi gave birth to her and Spencer’s first child, Gunner, on Oct. 1, 2017. Heidi and Spencer have mentioned wanting to have more kids in, like, a thousand interviews, so their telling E! News that another Speidi baby could happen next year? Well, that falls right in line. The psychic's prediction, however, is a fresh deet.

Anyway, there you have it. If the psychic's prediction is correct, the Montag-Pratts may one day become the Speidi Five-y.