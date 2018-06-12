It's been far too long since fans have gotten to check out The Last Jedi's Kelly Marie Tran's now-deleted Instagram account. Last week, the 29-year-old actor deleted her account after enduring months of harassment over her Rose Tico character. And if you're one of the many fans outraged by this, don't fret, because Tran's Star Wars costar John Boyega just shut down her haters in several poignant tweets that'll totally make you smile. (Bustle has reached out to Tran's rep for comment regarding the deletion of the Instagram posts, but has not yet received a response.)

It's being reported by several media outlets that since The Last Jedi's December premiere, Tran had been receiving a ton of racist and sexist comments surrounding her role in the critically-acclaimed film. Tran, who played the first major role by a woman of color in the Star Wars franchise, expressed her apprehension with sharing moments from her life on social media prior to the film's release — and her big break into the industry. So, to be met with such ugliness, especially after being involved in something so groundbreaking, is completely disheartening. Tran has yet to confirm whether or not the unwarranted insults were the reason for her deciding to break from social media, but fans are convinced that the internet trolls are definitely to blame.

Tran's costar Boyega has spoken out about the harassment that the he and Tran have been receiving since their debut into the franchise, and the actor made it more than clear that he won't stand for it in a June 12 tweet. He wrote:

If you don’t like Star Wars or the characters understand that there are decisions makers and harassing the actors/ actresses will do nothing. You’re not entitled to politeness when your approach is rude. Even if you paid for a ticket!

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but it seems as far as Boyega is concerned — as well as a bunch of other fans of the franchise — rudeness and impoliteness will not be tolerated from anyone, not even from those who paid for a ticket to see the film.

But, the Finn actor didn't just stop there. Boyega met the haters directly where they were in the comments section, letting them know that they're hate — whether directed at he and Tran's characters, or the actual actors — doesn't really matter in the grand scheme of things. He tweeted: "We don't care."

Because, whether fans are onboard with Boyega and Tran joining the franchise or not, Star Wars has taken a step in the right direction with their diverse, and intentional casting. It's a shame that every, single fan of the franchise isn't celebrating in Star Wars', as well as the industry's, groundbreaking moves towards diversity and inclusion. But, hey, seeing more stories and storylines following women and people of color is just something that the haters will just have to get used to.

Besides the hate a lot of Star Wars' enthusiasts have thrown Tran's way, however, the actor is also receiving a ton of support and love from others on the web. Once news spread that social media trolls were allegedly responsible for Tran's social media disappearance, many banned together to express just how much they adore and appreciate Tran's addition to the franchise.

And a lot of them also had a message to the trolls out there, too: "your hate has no place here."

Along with the supportive Star Wars fans, Late Show host Stephen Colbert also had a thing or two to get off his chest about the unfair harassment that Tran has been recieving on the web. In the opening monologue for his recent show, the entertainer premiered a re-cut Star Wars trailer starring the Rose Tico actor, as well as everything else diverse-centered that seemed to have some of those franchise fans oh, so upset.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on YouTube

If internet trolls are indeed the reason why Tran decided to take a break from social media, here's to hoping that all of the adoration she's recieving from fans, cast mates, and other celebs inspires her to get back to posting all of those adorable life-highlights her followers love, and soon.