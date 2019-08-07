Major news incoming for Taylor Swift fans. If you're already excited for the upcoming release of her album Lover, the singer is preparing something else for you to look forward to: Taylor Swift will be performing at the 2019 MTV VMAs on Monday, Aug. 26 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

The announcement of Swift's performance may come as a surprise to some fans, since it'll be the first time she returns to the VMA stage since her iconic 2015 performance of "Bad Blood," where she teamed up with Nicki Minaj. However, Swift has had an amazing year, receiving 10 nominations at this year's ceremony, including nods in major categories like Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Video for Good. Split between her two most recent singles, "ME!" featuring Brendon Urie and "You Need to Calm Down," these 10 nominations have her tied with Ariana Grande for the most nominations at 2019's VMAs.

Swift's appearance at the VMAs will follow the Friday, Aug. 23 release of Lover, her seventh studio album. It's also her first album since signing with Republic Records and since Scooter Braun acquired Swift's masters in a highly publicized feud. The VMAs will mark her first major televised performance after the album drops, so get excited for the culmination of a new era in Swift's career.

While most might hear "Taylor Swift" and "VMAs" and think only of that notorious Kanye West moment in 2009, Swift has an impressive record at the award show. She's made headlines for receiving 10 nods this year, but this isn't even the first time she's accomplished that level of recognition. In fact, she also received 10 nominations at 2015's VMAs for her singles "Blank Space" and "Bad Blood." While "Bad Blood" remains Swift's most nominated song with eight nominations, she's still hitting home runs in 2019. "You Need to Calm Down" scored seven nominations, making it her second most nominated song.

And, of course, it's too early to tell who might take home the most Moon Person trophies this year, but Swift has a pretty good chance. She's won seven VMAs since her first nomination in 2008. These wins span across four different categories. Swift has won three times for Best Female Video ("You Belong with Me," "I Knew You Were Trouble," "Blank Space"), twice for Best Collaboration ("Bad Blood" featuring Kendrick Lamar and "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" with ZAYN), once for Best Pop Video ("Blank Space"), and once for the coveted Video of the Year award ("Bad Blood").

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Awards aside, though, Swift's performance is sure to be incredible. Based on past performances of new singles at award shows, like when she and Urie sang "ME!" at the BBMAs or Swift's set at the Amazon Prime Day concert, the Lover era is looking colorful, joyful, and unapologetic. Swift is a master at captivating a crowd, so there's really no telling what she's got up her sleeve — you'll just have to tune in to MTV at 8 p.m. on Aug. 26 to find out.