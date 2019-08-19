If you use dating apps, it's probable you've received some real opening line doozies. From the other angle, you've also, perhaps, sent some awkward ones yourself. Online dating is a wild-west, after all, and it's not as though we were trained to navigate its many booby traps. So, it's best to keep some opening lines for Hinge (or other apps) in your back pocket, so when you see an interesting cutie you want to wave at, so to speak, you can be sure to say something that will get an enthusiastic response.

Number one? Just try to be a little creative and authentic.

"The best way to answer a Hinge prompt is by being authentic and open. Giving potential dates a sense of who you are will help others kickstart a conversation and determine if you're a good fit for each other," a spokesperson for Hinge tells Bustle.

But there's no real reason to be super nervous or stressed about what to say first. One great rule of thumb is to simply stick to things you see in photos or profile responses and craft a hello that is specific to that person's profile.

Below, take a peek at some casual and cool ways that will likely start a great chat — that will hopefully lay the ground work for an even greater date!

1. I See You're From Tuscaloosa, What Was It Like Growing Up There? Shutterstock A super straightforward question that also happens to show that you've paid attention to one of the details in smaller print on the person's profile is a good way to start. Asking about where someone came from can be a great way to glean a little detail about their life, and is a really good way to give them something to ask you about, as well. It opens a whole well of possibility — soon you'll be yapping about state-fairs or what it was like to ride to school on the subway.

2. You've Got To Tell Me More About The Way Your Parents Met One of the questions you can answer on your profile is how your parents met, and the responses are often quite interesting and cute, if not totally strange. Maybe they met in elementary school, maybe they had a one night stand and never saw each other again, or maybe they met bumping into each other coming off a bus, rom-com style. It's always interesting to hear how it happened in the olden days when people had to meet IRL.

3. Tell Me The Best Part Of Your Week Shutterstock After all, one does want to get a little handle on your potential date's day-to-day, and their overall attitude and view of life, right? Not that you can tell these things too in depth before you meet, necessarily, but asking about someone's week and what they've enjoyed so far is kind, specific, and shows you are interested in what they are up to.

4. Your Job Seems So Cool! How Did You Get Into It? This is America, after all, and people love to talk about work. Dig in! There are simply so many different occupations out there, and the person you want to hit up might well have a lot to say about the work they do, like why — or if — they are really interested in it, how long they've been involved, and not to mention a whole story as to how they got where they are today. It's another one that will lead to you sharing about your life and work as well.

5. I Love That Picture Of Your Artwork Shutterstock Or their architectural design, or their garden. If there is a picture where a person has displayed some of their creative work, and you like it, don't be bashful about letting them know! It's a good way to open a deeper conversation, as well as extend some flattery. Flattery never hurts, especially when it doesn't seem shallow or simply connected to the way someone looks. Go past the skin deep, friends. It will be sure to win over some hearts.

6. I've Been To The Kunsthistorisches Museum In Vienna! How Did You Like That Trip? People often post pictures of themselves on holiday somewhere cool, doing something they like to do. Whether it's laying on the beach, white-water rafting, horseback riding through the desert, or yes, enjoying a nice audio-tour of a famous art museum, asking about someone's trips is a fun way to talk about their interests and memories. After all, people list "travel" as an interest so often for a dang reason, amirite?

7. You Seem Like A Big Outdoors Person! Where's A Good Hiking Spot Around Here? AlessandroBiascioli/Shutterstock If this person has multiple pictures on mountaintops, or hanging from ravines, you might do well to start a conversation about their love of Mother Nature. Perhaps the two of you can enjoy a stroll under the trees of a forest, or at least sit in a park by a bush. It's kind of a hello and a date idea all rolled into one, you know?

8. What Was Your First AIM Screen Name? Well, depending on your generation, of course, maybe it's your first Insta handle that you're inquiring about, or whatever option for chatting you might have had when you became a super cool, independent middle-schooler trying to low-key chat with your crush. But they are usually pretty funny and give some adorable insights into the kind of person your potential date was when they were a youngster. Bonus points if they are still using the same name as their handle or email address.

9. Quick, What's Your Phone Background? Shutterstock Just quickly take a screen shot and send it and ask them to do the same, Krys, a relationship expert at PR Company Nine and North tells Bustle. Perhaps there is a lot to be understood from the thing one sees each time they check their phone. A family member? An album cover? An abstract painting? A meme of some kind? Consider this unique little detail a peek into this person's psychology. You might be surprised as to what impressions this simple request might make when the two of you exchange these pics.

10. Make A Story Out Of Emojis Perhaps you are more of a visual communicator, and maybe your Hinge crush is, too. What if you tried to ask someone on a date using only emojis? Think the ice cream emoji plus one of two people holding hands equals the cat with hearts in the eyes? Plus, I don't know, a helicopter because you're really going to go all out? It's worth a fun, creative shot, don't you think?

11. I Used To Get Detention For Being Late Every Morning, Too! Shutterstock Another one of the profile questions on Hinge is how you got detention when you were a rebellious little student. If you did, of course. This can be pretty telling, you know? It could be that your date-to-be got kicked in trouble for talking all the time, or maybe they walked out in protest at a pretty conservative school. Either way, getting a little information on their rule-breaking side is always fun.

12. Did You Have A Family Nickname Growing Up? Buzz. Jimbo. Peaches. Junebug. A nickname is cute, or embarrassing, or funny, and of course, is a great avenue into a longer explanation. In fact, it might make a person feel a little vulnerable (in a good way) and lays the groundwork for more and more stories. A wonderful icebreaker, IMO.

13. Which Lunch Table Did You Sit At? Shutterstock You know that meme that's been going around, labeling different lunch tables in a cafeteria? Well, whether you're talking about school or you're talking about the workplace, the people you sit with at lunch and how you self-identify as a social being can be insightful. "I was at the gamers table, too," you can say, while stars form in your eyes.