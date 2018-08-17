The 5 Zodiac Signs That Hate Being Alone The Most

Everyone's different when it comes to how much time they need to spend alone, and how much time they'd like to devote to socializing. But when it comes to astrological signs, astrologers say there are a few zodiac signs who are the most social. These are the signs who love to chat, see friends, network, and be the center of attention.

They thrive in social settings, and live for meeting new people. But it's still important for these signs to slow down, and learn how to spend time alone. "Most people need to have some downtime away from the social scene, even the most social signs," professional astrologer Rachel Lang tells Bustle. "Time alone can allow you the space you need to take inventory of your life, focus your priorities, think about your goals and dreams, or meet any unmet emotional needs. It also helps you build more of your core sense of self and tune into your own internal guidance."

This happens to be extra important for highly-social signs. "Social signs are particularly susceptible to being influenced by others, and downtime can help them become more in tune with their own intuition," Lang says. "Usually, Mercury retrograde is a good time for most of [them] to do that because [they] tend to be more introspective during those three weeks." By spending some time alone — even if they don't like it at first — they truly can tune into themselves.

With that in mind, here are a few of the most social signs of the zodiac — the ones who truly prefer getting out into the world and socializing, far more than they enjoy being alone.

1 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini tops the list as one of the most social signs around. "Ruled by the planet Mercury, the planet of communication and ideas, Gemini can talk to anyone about pretty much any subject," Lang says. Since they love to chat, they're always seeking out social scenes. "They enjoy meeting new people and can be energized by the social interactions they have," Lang says. "They can enjoy exchanging big ideas or making small talk. So, they are versatile conversationalists." For Gemini to truly feel themselves, they need to be out meeting new people, and engaging with their wide social circle. Without friends and family — and even strangers — to converse with, Gemini can easily feel lonely.

2 Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle It's extremely uncommon for a Leo to spend time alone, or hang out on the sidelines. "This is a sign ruled by the Sun, the brightest heavenly body in our solar system," Lang says. "Looking at that symbolically, we could say Leo was born to shine." And shine they do. Leo is often found surrounded by people. "They tend to gravitate toward the center of attention," she says. "Even shy Leos tend to have a very strong presence, and when they walk in the room, people take notice. This means they attract attention and even admiration wherever they go." It's not uncommon for Leo to get used to this type of attention, and many even start to crave it. "They tend to have a need for this kind of external validation," Lang says, which is why this sign often goes into professions that put them in the spotlight.

3 Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Another one of the most social signs, Libra is ruled by Venus, "the planet of flirtation and social grace," Lang says. "This influence gives them a natural sense of charm." And as a result, they absolutely delight in winning people over. "[Their social] qualities help them establish connections with all kinds of people," she says. "Flirtatious, single Libras likely enjoy social gatherings at which they can meet and connect with other singles." This sign is also great at making and keeping friends, so they're never short on people to call and meet up with, if they don't feel like spending time alone.

4 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn dislikes going solo, but their motivation is a bit different than the other highly-social signs. For Capricorn, they prefer engaging in social interactions that have the potential to help them get ahead in their careers. "Capricorn will always come to a party if they could connect with potential influencers," Lang says. "They also enjoy attending fundraising galas or events. They tend to want to see and be seen." But especially so if it there's some good networking to be had.