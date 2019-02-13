To say that sex toys have come a long way is an understatement. Not only are sex toys over a $16 billion industry, but access to them is easier than ever before. No longer do you have to pull into a seedy sex shop off the highway; these days you can waltz into your local drugstore and pick up anything from vibrators, to butt plugs, to lube, to cock rings. And this is how it should be.

“Being able to place a sexual device in a leading drug retailer was a surreal moment," Katie Quigley, brand manager at LifeStyles Healthcare, tells Bustle, who led the charge in regards to development of SKYN vibes. She says strongly feels that millennial women should have easy access to sex toys — not just in where they could buy them, but the price point, too.

Lifestyles a:muse kit "was created to enhance one’s sexual pleasures and has everything a consumer wants: multiple speeds, premium quality and a rechargeable battery for hours of fun," Quigley says. "It is a product that you would typically find at an adult store, but now has the convenience at being at your local drug store.”

Although drugstores vary from city to city, here are the best vibrators you can buy at three nationwide chains.

3 Trojan Hot Spot Vibrating Ring Trojan Hot Spot Vibrating Ring $15.49 Walgreens Buy at Walgreens When it comes to vibrating cock rings, you can't go wrong. Even if your partner doesn't have a penis, the ring can be worn on a dildo and hits the clitoris just right — making it perfect for solo use too.

4 INTIMINA Kiri Personal Massager INTIMINA Kiri Personal Massager $30.99 CVS Buy at CVS The best part about the shape of this particular vibrator is that it fits perfectly in the palm of your hand and can be used anywhere you need some extra sensation. It also has a unique shape for those who prefer clitoral stimulation above all else and it's waterproof, so hello bubble bath!

5 SKYN Vibes Rechargeable Personal Massager SKYN Vibes Rechargeable Personal Massager $36.99 Rite Aid Buy at Rite Aid When this particular toy hit the market, I was really impressed! The combination of quality and shape, not to mention the 20 speeds from which to choose, made me one hell of a happy camper. Sadly, when we think of less expensive sex toys, we think of lower quality. This was absolutely not the case with this rechargeable vibrator from SKYN.

6 Durex Play Allure Personal Massager Durex Play Allure Personal Massager $23.99 Walgreens Buy at Walgreens Although Durex, similar to SKYN and Trojan, is often associated with condoms, it's here that Durex steps up their game by trying their hand at the vibrator scene. It may not be anything fancy, but when you're looking to get off, sometimes all it takes is a few inches and AA batteries.

8 Trojan Vibrating Bullet Trojan Vibrating Bullet $31.99 Walgreens Buy at Walgreens I'm of the belief that when it comes to bullet vibrators, you can't go wrong. And, according to Trojan, since this is their most powerful vibrator, it's ideal for those who take their bullet vibes very seriously. Those who don't need quite the extreme level of intensity might want to opt for another vibrator or, at the very least, start on the lowest of the four speeds. Bullet vibes tend to be very aggressive — but for some of us, that's a great thing.