Bustle

The Best 2019 Experience Gifts That Are All About Spending Time Together

By Amanda Chatel
TripAdvisor

For some people in our lives, whether they're a romantic partner, a friend, or a family member, choosing the perfect holiday can be really easy. Then you get to cross them off the list and move on to the next person. But then there are those people — and we all know one — who have everything, so the only gift that will do is an experience gift that's about spending time together.

Experience gifts are perfect for either that finicky person in your life or that person who just doesn't need another sweater, some more socks, or even another bag of CBD bath bombs. With an experience gift, you're giving your loved one the chance to do something that, ideally, they've never done before, and to do it with you. Unwrapping a Hickory Farms basket isn't going to create quite the experience as jetting off to St. Bart's for a long weekend at the very last moment. You know, if you have more than a few grand to throw around for such a gift.

But because not everyone can whisk the person they're giving an experience gift to off to an island for a week or even a couple days, here are some other experience gift options that are just as fun in their own way.