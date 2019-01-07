When reflecting on awards shows after the fact, there's plenty of talk about the acceptance speeches, the outfits, and the snubs. But what's really worth looking back on are the best memes of the 2019 Golden Globes. Let's just say a certain water bottle brand definitely stole the spotlight. Fiji Water Girl is already an icon, by Twitter's standards at least.

There could be 100 memes on the internet, and all you need is one to make you laugh out loud. (Yes, unless you've been living under a rock and missed Lady Gaga's favorite "there could be 100 people in a room" quote over the past few months, you'll know that's a play on another favorite line from the night.) Even Globes hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg spoofed it in their opening monologue. Gaga got in on the fun and even shouted out, "It's true," in response.

So without further ado, here's a round-up of some of the best memes from this year's Golden Globes. Because when it came to trophies given out on Sunday night, someone should've gotten up on that stage to hand some out to the following people on Twitter. They truly deserve it.

The World Needs To Know

Please, someone ask Fiji Water Girl what she was thinking in all the pics she popped up in the background of. Especially this one in particular.

"100 People In The Room"

Sandra Oh's parents definitely stole the spotlight, and leave it to Netflix to tie the precious pair into the ongoing Gaga-themed joke.

More Of Fiji Water Girl

Another meme mash-up that resulted in Busy Philipps tweeting, "BRAVO."

This Good Good Place Mix-Up

There were plenty of funny reactions to E! accidentally writing Jameela Jamil's name as her Good Place character's sister (Kamilah Al-Jamil). But Jamil herself being a good sport about it takes the forking cake.

This Throwback Glenn Close Reference

Sure, Close took home a trophy for The Wife, but to some '90s kids, she'll always be Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians. And this tweet absolutely nails that.

The Resemblance Is Uncanny

Not to say Gaga's periwinkle dress wasn't stunning, but do these two not look alike?

Truly Living Her Best Life

Stealing the spotlight and posing with celebs? She's definitely winning here.

Amy Adams Got Snubbed

Has there ever been a more accurate usage of this meme? (Answer: Nope.)

Even More Gaga Glam

The caption speaks for itself.

Justice For Amy

Fans definitely look exactly like this right now.

This Harry Potter Reference

Chris Messina debuted a new blonde 'do and Twitter brought their best Draco Malfoy references.

Lots Of Love For Rami Malek

Shock and awe.

More to come...