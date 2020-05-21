The Best 2020 Memorial Day Fashion Sales To Shop, From Old Navy To ASOS
Memorial Day weekend is here — can you believe it? And while this year’s festivities might be decidedly different from those past, the one thing that hasn’t changed are the great Memorial Day Weekend sales. Items that are rarely discounted are up to 75% off online, as brands give you the opportunity to snag some of the pieces that have been on your wish list for months — at a fraction of their retail price.
And the selection of sale items is better than ever before. If you're looking to refresh your closet with some of the season's hottest new trends — like straw handbags, sunglasses, or strappy sandals — or upgrade your loungewear collections with biker shorts, slippers, and robes, you're bound to find everything on your list in this roundup of sales. The best part? They'll cost you a lot less than what you're used to spending. Everything from Old Navy shorts to Manolo Blahnik pumps to Good American jeans are up for grabs, and if past years are any indication, they're likely to sell out super fast.
Whether you're on the hunt for denim, leggings, swimwear or sundresses, shop the below Memorial Day sales now and kick-start that Summer wardrobe makeover ASAP.
30-50% off Summer styles
Select items are 75% off.
Up to 50% off site-wide.
From May 18-21, use code MEMORIAL2020 for 25% off everything; from May 21-25, 50% off big brands; on May 25, use code QUICK2020 for 25% off full-price items; from May 26-June 1, use code EXPRESSUSA120 for free shipping over $120.
Up to 50% off site-wide.
30-50% off site-wide
25% off everything with code LONGWEEKEND
Extra 30% off all sale items.
20% off select full-price items and extra 40% off sale.
Up to 60% off site-wide with code HISUMMER.
30-50% off select items.
Up to 50% off site-wide.
Up to 50% off site-wide.
Up to 50% off site-wide.
Up to 60% off site-wide.
50% off all shorts, 50% off all tees and tanks, 50% off all swim.
Up to 50% off.
25% off site-wide with code MDW25
All jeans are $65.
25% off site-wide with code MAY25.