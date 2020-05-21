Bustle

The Best 2020 Memorial Day Fashion Sales To Shop, From Old Navy To ASOS

By Avery Matera
Archive Photos/Moviepix/Getty Images

Memorial Day weekend is here — can you believe it? And while this year’s festivities might be decidedly different from those past, the one thing that hasn’t changed are the great Memorial Day Weekend sales. Items that are rarely discounted are up to 75% off online, as brands give you the opportunity to snag some of the pieces that have been on your wish list for months — at a fraction of their retail price.

And the selection of sale items is better than ever before. If you're looking to refresh your closet with some of the season's hottest new trends — like straw handbags, sunglasses, or strappy sandals — or upgrade your loungewear collections with biker shorts, slippers, and robes, you're bound to find everything on your list in this roundup of sales. The best part? They'll cost you a lot less than what you're used to spending. Everything from Old Navy shorts to Manolo Blahnik pumps to Good American jeans are up for grabs, and if past years are any indication, they're likely to sell out super fast.

Whether you're on the hunt for denim, leggings, swimwear or sundresses, shop the below Memorial Day sales now and kick-start that Summer wardrobe makeover ASAP.

& Other Stories

30-50% off Summer styles

& Other Stories Satin Tie Midi Wrap Skirt
$39
|
& Other Stories

AMO

Select items are 75% off.

AMO Babe with You Are Loved Embroidery
$174
|
AMO

Aritzia

Up to 50% off site-wide.

Little Moon Verbenna Dress
$94
|
Aritzia

ASOS

From May 18-21, use code MEMORIAL2020 for 25% off everything; from May 21-25, 50% off big brands; on May 25, use code QUICK2020 for 25% off full-price items; from May 26-June 1, use code EXPRESSUSA120 for free shipping over $120.

ASOS Design Denim Pelmet Skirt
$22
|
ASOS

Bergdorf Goodman

Up to 50% off site-wide.

Brock Collection Floral Print Puff-Sleeve Babydoll Blouse
$582
|
Bergdorf Goodman

Bloomingdales

30-50% off site-wide

Rebecca Taylor Ruffled Poplin Top
$105
|
Bloomingdales

Club Monaco

25% off everything with code LONGWEEKEND

Club Monaco Striped Cashmere Sweater
$269
|
Club Monaco

Frame

Extra 30% off all sale items.

Frame Le High Super Flare
$175
|
Frame

Good American

20% off select full-price items and extra 40% off sale.

Good American Good Curve Skinny
$165
|
Good American

J.Crew

Up to 60% off site-wide with code HISUMMER.

J.Crew Pointelle-Stitch Cardigan Sweater
$80
|
J.Crew

Mansur Gavriel

30-50% off select items.

Mansur Gavriel Mini Bucket Bag
$425
|
Mansur Gavriel

Matches

Up to 50% off site-wide.

Ganni Balloon-Sleeved Striped Sweater
$102
|
Matches

Moda Operandi

Up to 50% off site-wide.

Re/Done Double-Needle High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
$125
|
Moda Operandi

Neiman Marcus

Up to 50% off site-wide.

Equipment Stars Slim Signature Button-Down Shirt
$195
|
Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Up to 60% off site-wide.

La Ligne AAA Lean Lines Cashmere Sweater
$110
|
Nordstrom

Old Navy

50% off all shorts, 50% off all tees and tanks, 50% off all swim.

Old Navy Mid-Rise Everyday Embroidered-Daisy Twill Shorts
$12
|
Old Navy

Saks

Up to 50% off.

Manolo Blahnik Carolyne Stripe Slingback Pumps
$521
|
Saks

Solid & Striped

25% off site-wide with code MDW25

The Nina Azure Stripe Rib
$178
|
Solid & Striped

Universal Standard

All jeans are $65.

Universal Standard Bae Boyfriend Straight Leg Jeans
$65
|
Universal Standard

Vince

25% off site-wide with code MAY25.

Vince Ribbed Cashmere Raglan Cardigan
$375
|
Vince